The third richest man on the planet Elon musk, who leads large technology companies such as SpaceX or Tesla, announced in the last hours that will sell his last published house in San Francisco (California), to fulfill the promise to get rid of “almost all their physical possessions.”

The businessman began to dispose of several properties since January with the aim of accumulating all possible resources to be able to carry out his initiative of colonize mars, a project that he leads through his aerospace company SpaceX.

“I decided to sell the last house I have left. You just have to go to a big family that will live there. It’s a special place”, Said in the last hours the billionaire through a thread on the social network Twitter.

According to the New York Daily News, Musk’s last property was sold for $ 37.5 million, while the real estate company Gullixson details that it is a mansion built around 1912 by a French count and that has a building of around 1,540 square meters and a land of more than 19 hectares.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. – Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

The plan behind your home sales

In May of last year, Elon Musk had posted messages on Twitter in which he anticipated that he planned to dispose of “almost all of his physical possessions.” In total, he has already sold six houses in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco, which adds up to approximately $ 114 million, depending on the site Tech Gate.

In several interviews with international media, the South African businessman said that he considers it important for the future of humanity that it becomes a civilization capable of frequent space travel, in addition to the fact that humans can settle on other planets such as Mars.

The process of selling Musk’s properties accelerated since 2020 when he exited several of its high-value homes, including the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.

According to Musk, the sale of his properties reflects his commitment to the project of being able to live on Mars.

Elon Musk wants to raise the most funds to carry out the colonization of Mars. Photo: AFP.

“I’m trying to make it clear how serious I am about this. And it is not a matter of personal consumption. People attack me because I have all these possessions, all those houses. Very well, I won’t have them anymore”, He assured in interviews with international media.

The businessman also said on several occasions that, by 2050, the idea is to command a million people to the planet Mars and build a fleet of more than 1,000 space vehicles.

Musk announced in February that SpaceX plans to send its first “all-civilian” crew into space by the end of 2021. The mission will be led by the tech entrepreneur. Jared isaacman together with three people to travel to orbit aboard the capsule Crew Dragon.

