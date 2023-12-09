A new job for infotainment: On long journeys, the charging stops for electric vehicles must be optimized in order to minimize travel time. What the software should be able to do and what its limits are.

Ja, just make a plan, just be a great light! This is how some people might think with Bertolt Brecht when it comes to charging planning for long journeys with an electric car. If you can just start off in the dark with a combustion engine because there are gas stations every few kilometers and filling the vehicle with fresh fuel can be done in just a few minutes, the electric car requires more planning in advance.

The real range of most vehicles is less than 300 kilometers if you drive carefully and not faster than 120 km/h and it is not too cold. Refueling at DC charging stations is often talked about with phrases like “80 percent filling level in 20 minutes”, but the problem lies in the details: the fast charging station must deliver accordingly, and no other car should be refueling at the respective charging station.