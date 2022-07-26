As every time Madrid’s Retiro Park and the other eight historic gardens in the city are closed in application of the “Exceptionally Adverse Weather Situations” Protocolcriticism against the City Council for preventing the use of the city’s great green lungs, which can act as a climatic shelter against the heat, is intensifying ―Barcelona launched in 2019 a network of spaceswhich this summer already adds up 202, while Madrid there is nothing similar. “We have a mayor who defies logic. The trees provide shade and lower the temperature, but Almeida does not seem to understand it and continues to close parks,” Rita Maestre, spokeswoman for Más Madrid, tweeted on Monday. “The protocol that has led to the closure was approved by Manuela Carmena”, the mayor replied. Away from the political fray, many citizens have expressed their astonishment and their complaint on Twitter.

El Retiro, El Capricho, Sabatini, the rose garden of Parque del Oeste, Juan Carlos I, Juan Pablo II and the villas of Fuente del Berro, los Molinos and Torre de Arias closed on Sunday between 15.00 and 21.00 having activated the red alert ―the maximum of a scale of four, which implies a very important risk of falling branches and trees― due to adverse wind conditions and high temperatures. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expected gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour and 39° ―in the end they were 45 and 39.2°―. On Monday, between 12:00 and 18:00, the alert was orange ―third level, significant risk― in the nine parks, for which access to children’s, sports and elderly areas and the Cecilio Rodríguez gardens, among other areas, was prohibited. In addition, it was advised not to stand under the trees.

This newspaper requested explanations, through the press service, from Borja Carabante, Environment delegate, and Francisco Muñoz, general director of green areas, but the City Council declined to make any statements ―“we have nothing more or nothing new to say”― and remitted a your communications Y videos. More Madrid did respond. “The way in which Almeida is applying the protocol is meaningless and incomprehensible,” say party sources, for whom “the protocol must undoubtedly be reviewed.”

In the opinion of Más Madrid, “rigor and transparency are urgent. We do not know what are the reasons why the parks have been closed many times, there is no objective data to support it. It doesn’t make sense that in the middle of a heat wave, it would only be justified in case of a lot of wind, but it hasn’t always been like that,” concludes the party, for which the real reason for this policy is that “Almeida is allergic to parks and He doesn’t even want to hear about climate change.” More Madrid points to an underlying problem: Madrid must be transformed to adapt it to the new reality of the climate.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The City Council, which has a viewer to check the status of parks and alerts, recalls that the protocol has as “main objective to guarantee the safety of citizens and park employees”. In a video, the director of green areas details that the closure is applied to avoid “the risks derived from the dynamics of the trees.” “It acts with two fundamental criteria, speed and temperature. It has been scientifically proven that, depending on both parameters, there is a greater risk that the trees can topple over or break branches, with the consequent danger,” says Francisco Muñoz, who points out that the historical ones are closed because that is where the largest specimens are. and “of greater longevity, more susceptible to stress due to heat, wind or soil moisture”. Even in healthy and windless trees sudden branch drop can occur if it is very hot, the called effect summer branch drop.

The plan establishes four levels ―from green, normality, to red―, which are activated when it is expected that certain thresholds of wind, soil humidity, temperature, rain and snow will be exceeded according to the daily bulletin that Aemet sends to the City Council at 5:00 p.m. for the next day, explains the Consistory in a note. But how is it possible that days when there are no weather warnings trigger the protocol? It usually happens and the answer is because both semaphores measure different things. Aemet warnings are activated when normal levels are exceeded and the protocol, when certain weather conditions occur, can pose a risk in a park like El Retiro, which dates back to 1767 and has 20,000 trees ―a 2015 report considered that 7 % were old or decrepit.

For example, on Sunday the entire Community of Madrid had a yellow notice of Aemet -the lowest- due to heat, but not due to wind and the same thing happened on Monday. “The calculations are made through a mathematical formula that crosses general data with the location and surface of the parks, so sometimes they do not coincide with the general forecasts, explains the Consistory. “Though it may seem like it does good timewithout too much wind, there are meteorological factors that, by acting simultaneously, can favor the fall of branches”, adds Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet.

Levels and measures of the Madrid Parks Protocol.

The protocol was approved in June 2019, with the Carmena Government in office, but the idea came from way back. In June 2014, a 38-year-old man died when a 400-kilo branch fell on him when he was playing with his children at the Retiro. The commotion was such that Ana Botella set up a committee of experts the following month to evaluate the state of the park and in February 2015 she announced a plan to close it totally or partially.

In May 2016 the first protocol began to be applied, but in March 2018 a four-year-old boy died crushed by a huge pine tree. This event led to reviewing the protocol and tightening the conditions to decree the closure: before, winds of more than 85 kilometers were needed and now, 55 if there are more than 35 ° and 65 if the temperature is lower. The result is a bolt: between May 2021 and 2022 the nine parks were totally or partially closed 161 days, almost one in twoaccording to The Newspaper of Spain. From April to June of this year, according to the City Council, there have been six closures.

Fear plans behind the protocol. “Closing is a terrible idea,” says Luciano Labajos, gardener and member of Ecologists in Action, who recalls that “In Paris, the hours of the parks have been extended during the heat wave”. “In Madrid it should be more permissive but, as there have been falls of branches in previous waves, they don’t want to have accidents and prefer to be cured in good health. In the waves the wind drops, so closing the parks makes no sense. It is true that branches in poor condition can dry out quickly, break off and fall, but there are alternative solutions such as increasing vigilance or limiting access to certain areas, but not completely closing them, because in the end the evil is greater: deprive thousands and thousands of shadow citizens”, concludes Labajos.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.