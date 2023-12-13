You might have seen the memes about Ancient Rome, but it’s not the only dynasty we can’t seem to take our eyes off. Of the many ancient civilizations that captivate our imaginations, Ancient Egypt is one of the most popular. With giant pyramids, mysterious pharaohs, and a rich tapestry of mythology, Ancient Egypt continues to captivate the imagination of creatives. Inspiring the narrative for Hollywood blockbusters, video games, and books, how does Ancient Egypt remain relevant, it falls deeper and deeper into the past?

Ancient Recreation

Even in an era of gaming defined by developing cutting-edge graphics and technology, game developers continue to turn to Ancient themes. The “Assassin’s Creed” series, created by Ubisoft, is a prime example of how even the most premium studios are intrigued by the civilization. “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” was underlined by unparalleled attention to historical detail. Players explored highly researched and accurate depictions of cities like Alexandria and Memphis, while touching on many rich Egyptian mythologies that have survived in literature. Highly successful, it’s possible that the mystery and intensity of the time make it so attractive. Other platforms have opted for similar themes, despite not being classic RPGs.

In casino gaming, games like Eye of Horus slot, or Mummy’s Tomb Roulette are rife with Ancient Egyptian mythology history. Many of the folkloric symbols parallel well with platforms and games looking to play on the sense of chance, luck and intrigue. This could explain how the culture’s legacy has reached even this corner of modern industry.

The Silver Screen

Hollywood blockbusters like “The Mummy” franchise and Ridley Scott’s “Exodus: Gods and Kings” found inspiration in the tales of pharaohs and gods, weaving elements of Ancient Egypt into their storylines. Like the Greek Odyssey or Roman Epics, these fictional stories are enduring examples of human creativity, and can still captivate an audience literally thousands of years later.

Creative Spaces

Art and design also bear the indelible marks of Ancient Egypt. Contemporary fashion, architecture, and visual arts frequently incorporate motifs inspired by hieroglyphics, scarabs, and other iconic symbols. The allure lies not just in the aesthetic appeal but also in the deeper cultural and mythological connections that these symbols evoke. Symbols like The Eye of Horus are ancient protective symbols, and are considered to bring an aura of mystery and luck, which may be why they also are commonly seen in tattoo art as well.

Ancient Egypt’s influence remains as potent today as it was centuries past, from the Victorians to the Napoleonic era. Of the many civilisations that formed the world as we know it, few come close to the existing material that Egypt still has, combined with a sense of having no way of knowing all of its secrets. It might be this dichotomy that keeps us coming back to the era for ideas.