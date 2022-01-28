fBundesliga soccer club Borussia Mönchengladbach has confirmed the departure of its long-time sports director Max Eberl. The 48-year-old is leaving the club after 23 years as a player and official at his own request for health reasons. “I’m ending something that was my life,” Eberl said tearfully at a press conference in Mönchengladbach on Friday afternoon. “Football is my life, football is my joy, there aren’t many things wrong anymore. I have to draw a line.”

What happened in the past 24 hours is an expression of why he was ill, Eberl said. He is no longer able to do this job. “I’m exhausted and tired,” said Eberl. “The power is gone. It’s not about football right now, it’s about me. I’m grateful that the club gave me the opportunity to draw a line.” His conclusion: “It’s not about football, it’s about me.”

Club president Rolf Königs says that people were “shocked” when Eberl first spoke about resigning in October. “Yesterday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. the decisive discussion took place. We respected that, didn’t accept it. We are sad.” Vice President Rainer Bonhof said: “It hurts. We have a construct that is stable. We will continue on our way. We wish Max all the best and good recovery in his health.”

Eberl joined Borussia as a professional in January 1999, took over the post of sports director in October 2008 and led Gladbach to the Champions League three times. Eberl was the longest-serving manager in the Bundesliga after Michael Zorc (Borussia Dortmund) and Rudi Völler (Bayer Leverkusen). “When I extended my contract 13 months ago, I never would have thought that I would be sitting here. I have to get out of this mill now. I am a person who does everything with 100 percent. I’ve been doing that for 23 years now.” said Eberl.

