Dhe Western notion of mouthfeel when eating is relatively limited. A piece of beef cooked until tender as butter is considered a gastronomic masterpiece, but as soon as it becomes stringy or slightly al dente, the quality of the product is questioned. Gummy and chewy, the consensus goes, proves ingredients and preparation must be bad. They are reminiscent of a time when gristle, rind and other supposedly inferior products were on our menu. Then there’s the popular crunch: a crunchy element, like fried onions, nuts, or other savory sprinkles meant to make munching more exciting. But outside of conscientious restaurants (or the hot dog stand), few bother to take that extra step.

The difference to the kitchens of East Asia, where the variety of textures and consistencies is much more appreciated, is all the more important. Above all, the phenomenon, which is called “chewy” in English, is aspired to in almost all kitchens from Japan to Myanmar. Pleasantly chewy Korean rice cakes (“tteokbokki”) are eaten spicy with chilli sauce, the now ubiquitous bubbletea, which has its roots in Taiwan, is only genuine with its tapioca pearls in brown sugar syrup, and the quality of a decent pho shop in Vietnam can be recognized by the beef balls , which almost have flummy-like rubberiness.



Dim sum chicken feet at a Chinese restaurant

:



Image: picture alliance



In Taiwan, the small island not far from the Chinese coast, the rubbery, elastic consistency has a long tradition and can be compared to the cucina povera, the so-called “poor kitchen” of Italy, because both were born out of necessity and are holding up bravely today. In the 17th century, when settlers from mainland China began migrating to the island, economic opportunities were very limited. The settlers devoted themselves to agriculture and mainly cultivated rice for export.

Clarissa Wei is a writer and journalist based in the capital, Taipei. She explored the culinary history of her country for her cookbook Made in Taiwan, which will be published in English by Simon Element in autumn 2023. Her book focuses on the period before 1949, when local cuisine was a mixture of indigenous and Southeast Chinese influences. When the huge wave of mainland Chinese came to the island with Chiang Kai-Shek in 1949, they brought with them the enormous variety of provincial cuisines.



On the trail of Taiwanese cuisine: cookbook author Clarissa Wei

:



Image: Ryan Chen



“Rice was too valuable for own consumption, so farmers would mix sweet potato starch with water and some sugar to strengthen and cool the body, according to traditional Chinese medicine practices,” Wei explains. “The starch was cheap and nutritious, but also rubbery and chewy. That paved the way for our fondness for Q, which continues to this day.”







To this day, Q or QQ is used to describe the special texture of dishes in Taiwan. According to Wei, it can be traced back to the word k’iu in Hokkien, a Chinese dialect widespread on the island. Q can be found in endless dishes in Taiwan – in the sticky oyster omelette or the elastic-compact crystal meatballs Ba-Wan and numerous degrees of bite: from the pleasantly tender and soft bite of a Japanese mochi to the braised deer tendon that is ready to be sliced the perceived bite force of a pit bull.

“Because of the lack of spices that the mainland already had thanks to the Silk Road, Taiwanese chefs had to resort to interesting textures,” says Clarissa Wei. “When developing the recipe for the Crystal Meatballs, it took my co-author and I nearly a month to get the right mouthfeel for the starchy shell that surrounds the meat.” If you order Taiwan’s national dish, beef noodle soup, most shops will ask you what ratio you want tender meat and tough sinew.



When they’re al dente, they’re perfect: udon noodles

:



Image: picture alliance



Born out of the farmers’ plight, the right level of Q is now considered a sign of quality in Taiwanese cuisine: it’s not that easy to turn a tender fish fillet into a wobbly fish ball with the help of starch and protein. “During our research, we found a meatball maker whose balls were so firm you could play ping-pong with them, which was too much even for me,” says Wei. “One traditional producer even told me that the pork is best processed before rigor mortis sets in.” Today, the slaughtered animals are shock frozen like freshly caught tuna so that the meat does not lose its elasticity.







The authentic cuisines of East Asia are also enjoying increasing popularity in this country, which could have something to do with an increase in Asian students, but also with the adventurous palates of the frequently traveling society. It is no longer so unusual to find Sichuan restaurants, Taiwanese bubble tea shops or Korean barbecue in German cities. So if you want to satisfy your curiosity about a new mouthfeel and are not satisfied with the well-known and popular QQ of gummy bears in Germany, you should order dumplings with elastic rice dough and shrimps or steamed chicken feet in the Chinese restaurant Har Gau, and look out for udon at the Japanese restaurant. Holding noodles or frying the finger-thick Korean rice cakes from the freezer in the Asian market in a pan at home.

But it may be some time before the Germans are as obsessed with Q as the Taiwanese: “I recently had to buy a new pillow,” says Clarissa Wei. “The seller asked me if I would prefer a soft pillow or a QQ pillow. There is no escaping that term here!”