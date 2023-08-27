EOne second, a bang, a rain of tin. Two flawless cars have become a heap of scrap metal. Parts are scattered everywhere on the test track of the crash test service in Münster, oil is leaking out. The two vehicles collided head-on at 100 km/h and the dummies inside had to be cut out. If they were real people, both drivers would probably have been fatally injured.

The crash test on Wednesday should show how devastating accidents can look like wrong driving. The General Association of German Insurers (GDV) had previously published the first large-scale study on the phenomenon. The complex data analysis shows: most wrong-way trips end unscathed; but if it bangs, then right. “The wrong-way trip is the most dangerous traffic situation imaginable,” says Siegfried Brockmann, Head of Accident Research at GDV. 99 people lost their lives in 224 accidents investigated. “An insane rate for every normal accident.” 207 people were seriously injured, 210 slightly.

The severity of the crash test surprised even Brockmann. He had previously announced that vehicles of modern design are better equipped for such accidents than earlier models, which is why you might not see so much frightening. However, the impact is spectacular. A car is thrown into the air, overturns and lands on its roof, the other vehicle is destroyed up to the windshield.

In the study, the insurers propose various measures to improve the situation: better signage and routing at exits, for example. Brockmann would like a solution that works via an app, which he believes all vehicle manufacturers should agree on. Automation could also make motorways safer, for example by having an autonomous driving system recognize and stop wrong-way driving.

For boys, alcohol plays a role

The number of accidents caused by wrong-way drivers under the age of 44 is 30.3 percent. The younger the driver, the greater the alcohol factor. 42.1 percent of wrong-way drivers up to the age of 24 start their wrong-way driving drunk, compared to just four percent of wrong-way drivers over 65. It is interesting to note that alcohol plays a significantly greater role in wrong-way driving than in conventional accidents. About six percent of all accidents are alcohol-related; Wrong-way trips are about three times as many: more than 18 percent.









Other factors that are particularly relevant to younger drivers include daring, fleeing from the police or suicidal intentions. Wrong-way drivers with suicidal intentions knowingly accept the deaths of others. In these cases one can speak of an extended suicide. In most so-called “take-along suicides”, the violence is directed against people close to them, while in the case of a wrong-way trip, it hits strangers.

But there are also profane, if not very comprehensible, explanations for wrong-way driving: An important appointment is coming up and you have missed the right exit on the motorway. The perpetrators then turn around in the flowing traffic to drive back. Most wrong-way journeys are over before the message arrives on the radio. More than 50 percent of wrong-way trips last less than two kilometers. Overall, around 40 percent of wrong-way trips are started deliberately – a number that Brockmann finds “disturbing”.