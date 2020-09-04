The Third Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of Spain, Nadia Calviño, announced this Wednesday that 3.4 million people have already downloaded the Radar Covid infection tracking application. Even if you are one of the 3.4 million conscientious and supportive citizens who already have Covid Radar in their smartphone, it is more than likely that the application is not yet in a position to notify you if you have been in contact with someone positive for coronavirus. As much as you enter your mobile again and again to consult it. This is the reason:

Radar Covid is an app developed by the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA). It is available to citizens from the beginning of August in Google Play (Android) and in the App Store (iOS). Once the application is downloaded to a mobile phone (and whenever the bluetooth is activated) this already begins to connect with the other mobiles that also have it. This data is kept for a week before being deleted.

But downloading it is not enough for you to start receiving alerts on your mobile for having been in contact with positives for coronavirus. For this, a second step is necessary: ​​that each of the autonomous communities adhere to the application, carry out the necessary technological developments, establish the action protocol and the messages that will be sent to users, connect to the servers of the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare and train their primary care services so that they know how to distribute the codes. That is, the app is really operational in the autonomous community in question. There is a caveat: one can receive notifications from another autonomous community if they have been in contact with a positive resident of that community, since the alerts are national.

Where can I download the app Mobile phones with operating system Android (from Android 6.0). The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store.

(from Android 6.0). The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store. Mobile phones with operating system ios (starting from iOS 13.5). The application is available at this link to the Apple App Store.

Where is Radar Covid really operational?

What communities have fully complied with the process? Few, very few. Only Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Murcia have publicly assured that they already have the application fully integrated and that their team of doctors and trackers already issue codes for those confirmed by PCR to enter them (always voluntarily) in their mobile application and that it starts sending notifications. For residents of these autonomous communities, it does make sense to look at the app to see if they have received notifications (you don’t really have to look at it, because the app would warn you). In Aragon, the application began testing this week in the Calamocha region (7,000 inhabitants). But it is just that, a test, the same as in Castilla y León. The Valencian Community is still studying whether to launch it in September, as is Catalonia.

This Wednesday, in addition to announcing the number of downloads, Nadia Calviño has announced that the Community of Madrid and Navarra have joined the application. Does that mean that people who live in Madrid and Navarra and who have already downloaded the app will already receive notifications if they are at risk? Not again). Sources from the Madrid Ministry of Health, in fact, have confirmed that a pilot test will first be carried out “in an area of ​​the region”, and that this will be carried out “shortly”. which means there are still weeks to go before it works.

It should be noted that the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, together with the Community of the Canary Islands, launched their own pilot test on June 29 on the island of La Gomera, just over two months before the Community of Madrid has determined to get it started. Madrid accumulates almost a third of the new cases of coronavirus.

What good is it then that I download the app?

Residents of the Community of Madrid, Catalonia or the Valencian Community who have downloaded the app will not yet receive contagion alerts. So what use would it do to download it now? It has its utility, since once it is installed, Radar Covid already begins to contact other mobiles via bluetooth. So once the governments of these communities complete the technical process and are ready to put it into operation, there would already be a critical mass of contacts with which it would be operational almost from the start.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease