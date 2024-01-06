Will tuning geeks ever switch from MX-5s and M3s to Nissan Leafs and Renault 5s? We can only guess at that answer. If that ever happens, manufacturers such as Vossen, BBS and Enkei will have to think about how enthusiasts will continue to purchase rims. Are wheel manufacturers like BBS already working on aero wheels for electric cars?

The short answer: yes. TopGear Netherlands talks to a BBS spokesperson about the aero wheels. He says: 'BBS is looking at the EV market and taking it seriously. There are a few aero wheels in development at the moment. The BBS aero wheels have not yet been tested, so we do not yet know how much driving range you can save with the closed rims. The spokesperson also cannot share an expected date of the aero wheels with us.

What about aero covers?

As the name suggests, aero covers are a kind of extra dish that you can stick on existing rims. Can't BBS make them better for attaching over old rims? 'There have been discussions about aero covers, but there are no plans yet to make aero covers. “Before BBS makes aero covers, they will go through the same process before anything hits the market,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also introduces us to fellow competitor Edward Lee of Titan 7.

Is this the electric future of the tuning scene? | Photo: © Dall-E / Open AI

There is also such a thing as an aero disc. Rim company Rotiform has these types of rims and even built them for Volkswagen. You can see the Rotiform wheel on the Volkswagen Jetta GLI in the second image in the gallery above.

Customers are not interested in driving range

Lee is co-founder of the wheel company. He says wheel customers come for the look of their cars: “For the most part, wheel makers don't really offer wheels that contribute to efficiency other than reducing weight, which helps a lot. The majority of sales are cosmetic-oriented enthusiasts who want a wider, larger wheel that does not contribute to efficiency due to more friction with the road and more air resistance.'

The electric cars that are now selling the most are also not helping with the demand for aero wheels: 'We must remember that the large majority of EVs are in the lower price segment – ​​think of the BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf. These cars have no fan base and it's difficult to get them to spend thousands on wheels.'

Lee explains why rim brands aren't making aero wheels yet

What about the higher segment of electric cars? 'Then we look at Tesla, Lucid etcetera, where buyers have a higher income and just want to look good. So they go for bigger wheels that look great and they are willing to give up some range in return. I would say it's more of a market demand thing,” says Lee.

He also describes what his ultimate EV wheel looks like: 'A wheel that is no wider than the original, is lighter (usually due to techniques such as forging) and has less air resistance due to a larger surface area due to the construction of the wheel or due to an aero -cover.' According to Lee, there is still one element missing: 'The technology is there, there just needs to be more demand for it.'

First design of an aero wheel from Titan 7

Lee is also kind enough to show a first image of his aero wheel. As you can see above, the wheel still consists of spokes. Other aero wheels often have a closed surface, but Lee doesn't seem to opt for that. The spokes themselves are a lot wider than normal. This will mainly be the aerodynamic gain.