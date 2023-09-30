reader questionsThe rush hour charge will be postponed, but will remain possible in extreme cases, as became clear during the parliamentary debate this week. For example, there will be a new study into variable rates. Readers are full of questions about the agreements made with NS: why no longer trains, can’t those students get off the train? But they also value the rail carrier’s monopoly, as can be seen from the submissions in response to the call ‘What do you want to know about the rush hour charge and the exclusive right of the NS’. Our mobility editor David Bremmer explains.