Mexico.- The president Andrés Manuel López Obrador complained to the United States government for not fighting the fentanyl trafficking and the addictions among their young people, before the Republican pressure who are looking for the military intervention against the Mexican cartels.

In La Mañanera from Genaro García Luna’s ‘bunker’, AMLO reacted to the new statements of the Republican legislators Lindsey Graham and Dan Crenshaw for the US Army to combat drug cartels in Mexico.

The president questioned the legalization of drugs in the United States and his inaction against addiction problems among young people and the groups that distribute fentanyl in his territory.

“We do not have fentanyl consumption and we are very sorry for what is happening in the United States, but Why don’t they address the problem, why don’t they fight the distribution of fentanyl in the United States? The United States cartels, which are in charge of distributing fentanyl,” AMLO launched.

“And further, Why don’t they take care of their youth, why don’t they take care of their serious problem of social decomposition?Why don’t they temper the constant increase in drug use?” he insisted. “Why do they even allow drugs to be legal in the United States?”

López Obrador also criticized the lack of controls for the arms trade in the USwhich mostly end up in the hands of Mexican criminal groups.

In this sense, he accused that there are Republican Party legislators who are even financed by arms manufacturing companies, although he did not mention names.

“Why are high-powered weapons marketed as if it were about buying any merchandise without any control?? 80% of the high-powered weapons used by crime in Mexico are sold in the United States, there is not even a record of part of them, what’s more, some Republican Party legislators are financed by the companies that produce the weapons, to their campaigns,” he reproached.

AMLO criticized the proposal of Lindsey Graham and Dan Crenshaw, who threatened to declare the cartels as terrorist groups so that the US Armed Forces intervene against them in Mexican territory.

In this regard, he reiterated that his government will not allow the intervention of any foreign country in internal affairs, as it represents a violation of national sovereignty.

“For once we set our position, we are going to allow any foreign government to intervene much less that the armed forces of a foreign government intervene in our territory,” he said.

The president announced that he will launch an information campaign for Mexicans who live and work in the United States, in order to denounce the initiative of the Republicans for their irresponsibility and their “offense to the people of Mexico.”

AMLO even toHe pretended to call Mexicans in the USA not to vote for the Republican Partywhom he called “interventionist” and “hypocritical”.

“And if they don’t change their attitude and think that they are going to use Mexico for their propaganda, electoral, and political purposes, we are going to call for people not to vote for that party, for interventionist, inhumane, hypocritical and corrupt“, threaten.

“Mexico is respected“, launched the head of the Executive. “We are not a protectorate of the United States or a colony of the United States, Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country, we do not receive orders from anyone, the people of Mexico rule here “”.