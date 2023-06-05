The administrative decisions of the Mexican team have raised many questions in recent processes, from the stage of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino there have been quite a few and now, in the age of Diego Cocca there still being.
And it is that, during the first meetings as coach of the Tricolor, Cocca has chosen not to call Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmaneven in commitments where the Argentine strategist himself commented that he would only have to select footballers who play in Mexico.
After this situation, the midfielder himself Chivas He spoke about it and asked if the problems of that 2020 due to doping were the reason for not requesting it to wear the national jacket, and that, if so, he accepted it, but he wanted a concrete answer to see if he should still maintain hopes of represent the country.
“If that’s why, I admit it was a mistake. I am a man and I accept it”, “It would be good if they told me that they are not calling me for that, I would like them to tell me the reasons. Either my illusion dies or I am still excited,” he declared. Guzman for the chain Fox Sports.
During an interview with Claro Sports, Duilio Davinoformer soccer player and recently appointed Director of National Teams, clarified this controversy once and for all and specified that it is not about those problems that arose off the field that have denied him the call to ‘little‘, rather it does not meet the profile that cocca currently search.
Guzman He comes from being champion with the Tuzos in the Apertura 2022 and being runner-up in the Clausura 2023 with the Sacred Flock, being a fundamental part of both clubs.
