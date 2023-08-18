The start of the second semester has practically all the so-called ‘big’ in trouble in Colombian soccer. While some suffer from a lack of results, others have to fight against an absolutely tense environment.

The bad start of the ‘big’

Perhaps the one with the worst troubles is Junior from Barranquillawhose elimination in the Colombia Cup and the dismal campaign at the start of the League already cost his coach his head.

But there are others that still do not convince. Like Deportivo Cali, which had an auspicious start, but now once again has nightmares about the relegation zone and on Wednesday was left out at the hands of Santa Fe, another that remains in debt to soccer.

“It’s the best game I’ve seen for the team in what I’ve managed and it hurts to lose it the way it was lost” was the peace of mind of Jaime de la Pava, the coach of a Cali who, at least, has the peace of mind that he is a day on the payroll until July.



Santa Fe has lost important points in the League and, although they advanced in the Cup via the tiebreaker from the white point, the game does not please their fans.

The cardinal coach, Hubert Bodhert, hinted that his predecessor, Harold Rivera, is to blame for the fact that his team has not yet engaged.

“We are missing a lot of things. This is part of the process. I don’t have the magic wand. I left Alianza and found a structure, not here, I did not find a team with an idea, ”he declared.

The current champion, Millonarios, has not yet started in the League, in which he missed the goal. In the Cup, they made it to the quarterfinals yesterday against Bucaramanga.

Atlético Nacional beat América in the Copa Colombia, and prolonged the doubts about the ‘mechita’.

“It is normal for them to feel like this when they lose. It makes me sadder as a coach and logically the players. We will correct and we have to evaluate it, of course yes. They finish us off five times and score three goals,” González said after the defeat against Medellín.

