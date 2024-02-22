Of Cesare Peccarisi

Tall, tanned, graying hair: that's how everyone remembers him the lawyer Gianni Agnelli. According to two articles recently published in American newspapers The New York Times And The Root the all-healthy image conveyed by Agnelli is perfectly suited to the prototype of wealthy young New Yorkers between 24 and 45 years old who would be easily identifiable from the windows of their homes, always with open curtains and shutters.

Sunning behavior They would have the so-called sunny behaviorthat is, a behavior caused by sunlight, which according to a study by the University of Oslo just published on Mental Health Prevention related to prevention of eye diseases (myopia), bone (thanks to vitamin D), of mood (serotonin) and insomnia (circadian light/dark cycles). Not to mention the many studies that have also attested to its effectiveness in prevention of multiple sclerosisso much so that this disease is much less frequent in the countries of the South of the world. See also Faster first aid (and more lives saved) with Artificial Intelligence

A real drug In another study, published on Biochemical Pharmacologya group of researchers from the Universities of Basel (Switzerland), Surrey (England) and Wellington (New Zealand), led by Anna Wirz-Justice, defined sunlight a real drug capable of acting strongly on mood, cognition, vigilance, daytime performance and sleep (see figure). The authors underlined that, from a health point of view, sunlight is much better than electric light and that urban and architectural planning it should be more inspired by the creation of living spaces more suited to the exploitation of its potential, rather than by aesthetic and commercial criteria. Keeping windows without curtains and shutters brings in natural light, increases a sense of well-being and offers a continuous view of the outside worldreducing the sense of isolation that the lockdown of the recent pandemic, for example, has exacerbated in all age groups.

Privacy and temperature The disadvantages of wide open windows are those of show off your domestic reality and not protect yourself from the heat of solar radiation, especially in summer. For many, the desire to maintain privacy and the fear of spending too much on air conditioning outweigh the physical and mental health benefits. But for those who belong to the higher income brackets things are different: those who live in a large house can more easily benefit from natural light while still maintaining privacy, having plenty of space available, without worrying about heating and cooling costs. See also Why learning to control your breath can benefit your mind (and your entire body)

Status symbol According to a study by the US Department of Energy, for Americans who earn more than 150 thousand dollars a year the chances of leaving the windows open are almost double compared to those who earn from 20 to 29 thousand. Slowly the windows open, or as the New York Times flung open (i.e. wide open), they are becoming a status symbol in the USA and not only in Brooklyn Heights, the wealthy neighborhood of New York. Will they also become so in our latitudes?

