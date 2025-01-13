Since the fires started last Tuesday in the Los Angeles area, numerous reports have been made images of the effects of fire. In many of them you can see how the typical palm trees of the Southern California landscape are still standing.

This fact has caused conspiracy theories to spread on social networks about the origin and conditions of the fires. These theories suggest that They are arson and directly destined to devastate homes and vehicles.

Some of these theories point directly to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, or even President Biden, who are accused of setting the fires so that the land could be used to develop the so-called ’15 minute cities’.

But in reality, the reason why the palm trees stand After the devastating passage of the flames there is a scientific explanation.

As stated in the Daily Mailmany trees can often survive forest fires thanks to adaptations such as thick bark and high moisture content that protect them from heat.

Palm trees, in particular, are usually safe from fires, as these usually occur at ground level, away from the treetops. Additionally, Los Angeles photographers have captured images of several palm trees burning in the wildfires.