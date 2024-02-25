Liverpool and Chelsea are preparing to meet in the long-awaited final of the EFL Cup. This exciting match, scheduled for Sunday, February 25 at 4:00 p.m., promises a clash of titans on the playing field. Both teams are eager to lift the trophy, ensuring an epic battle full of tension, strategy and excitement. With the live broadcast available on DAZN, both teams will fight to win the first title of the season in British football: the final of the renamed Carabao Cup
For more English football news
Why don't Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez play in the EFL CUP final?
Mohamed Salah is not in the starting lineup due to his recent recovery from injury, combined with his participation in the African Cup of Nations. However, the Egyptian winger is expected to be available to play some minutes in the second half of the match. On the other hand, Darwin Núñez was a doubt for this match due to a muscle injury, but unfortunately everything indicates that he will miss the match completely. His absence represents a significant loss for the team, since the Uruguayan striker has been a key piece in the attack.
Curtis Jones, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Szobozslai, Trent Alexander Arnold, Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Matip are also absent due to injury in a match in which, despite the numerous absences they have in the combined network, they remain favorites against a Chelsea that is still going through a disastrous season in terms of the Premier League.
#don39t #Mohamed #Salah #Darwin #Núñez #play #EFL #CUP #final
Leave a Reply