Almost all mammals have fur. Man is one of those species that doesn’t. But how did this come about in the first place?

California – Almost all mammals have fur. Only a few exceptions such as whales, dolphins, hippos or walruses confirm the rule. After all, the fur has a vital function for most mammals. But humans are also among the cold-blooded species that have lost their fur over time. How did it come about, why are people naked today without clothes?

Furless mammals: how did humans lose their fur?

In fact, one could even say humans still have fur today, as Tina Lasisi, a biological anthropologist at the University of Southern California, opposes BBC had explained. “Technically, we have hair all over our body, it’s just miniaturized hair follicles,” says the researcher, who specializes in the science of hair and skin. “But it’s miniaturized to the point where it’s no longer functionally isolating us.”

Humans have lost their fur over the course of their evolutionary history. © IMAGO/Karen Humpage

In other words, in order not to freeze to death in the cold, humans – unlike most other mammals on land – need suitable clothing. As is usual in questions of evolution, one cannot say exactly why humans lost their fur at some point in their development. However, researchers offer plausible theories.

“Savannah” hypothesis as the most common theory why humans lost their fur

The most widespread theory is therefore the so-called “body cooling” hypothesis, also known as the “Savannah” hypothesis. The theory states that an increasing need of early humans was to regulate their body temperature. This could have been a trigger for the fur loss.

The theory describes that people in the so-called Pleistocene era, which is 10,000 BC. BC ended, Homo erectus, i.e. a presumed predecessor of today’s humans and the Neanderthals, would have increasingly hunted stubbornly in the open and sometimes worked several hours to the point of exhaustion for their prey. Fur meant that there would have been a higher risk for them to overheat.

“2 to 1.5 million years ago”: Did humans lose their fur due to endurance hunting?

So those with less fur collapsed less often and needed fewer breaks for a successful endurance hunt and may have had better chances of reproduction than their fellows with more fur. Thus, the genes of those hunters who had better chances of reproduction were transferred more frequently, so that the gene was able to assert itself.

And indeed, there is evidence for this theory, including from a study that found triggers for some of the genes responsible. They would determine whether cells develop into sweat glands or hair follicles. “Basically, if we combine that with some of the things we can infer about genes that increased human skin pigmentation, then we can confidently suggest that 2 to 1.5 million years ago humans probably grew their body hair lost,” said Laisi.

Researchers question “Savannah” theory

A related theory from the 1980s suggests that moving to an upright bipedal position would reduce fur’s benefits for reflecting radiation off our bodies. Since species without fur can sweat better, no fur is relatively more advantageous than fur.

But Mark Pagel, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Reading, says the theory doesn’t work in some areas. “If you examine our body heat over a 24-hour period, we lose more heat at night than we would like, and so the net effect of the shedding is that we’re in a kind of energy deficit all the time.”

Mosquitoes as a possible reason for human fur loss

He also recognizes that there are many population groups that have not engaged in endurance hunting for tens of thousands of years. But Lasisi explains that hyperthermia — an abnormally high body temperature — would likely have been a far greater problem than hypothermia in equatorial Africa, where humans evolved. “It seems to me that there’s a slightly stronger pressure not to overheat than to stay warm at all costs.”

Another theory, proposed by Oxford University’s Mark Pagel and his colleague Walter Bodmer, suggests that ectoparasites could be the cause of the fur loss. Accordingly, furless monkeys suffered less from parasites than those with fur, which is a great advantage.

“Enormous problem in the form of stable flies”: Researchers still believe in their own theory of fur loss

“If you look around the world, ectoparasites are a huge problem in the form of stable flies that transmit disease,” Pagel said. “And these flies are all specialized for landing on and living in fur and laying their eggs in fur. Parasites are probably, and still are, one of the strongest selective forces in our evolutionary history.” Pagel says “we have had no reason to question this hypothesis” since he and Bodmer first proposed it.

Lasisi says she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of other factors contributing to fur loss. Still, she has skepticism about the ectoparasite hypothesis, “You really have to ask yourself, why would this happen in humans and not in chimpanzees, not in bonobos, not in gorillas?”