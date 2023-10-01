Day 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX will be played in the middle of the week. On this date important matches will be played such as América vs Pachuca, Tigres vs Toluca and León vs Atlas. But why will Chivas de Guadalajara not have participation?
This is because the Sacred Flock has already played its duel corresponding to this day.. On September 26, the rojiblancos received Mazatlán FC at the Akron Stadium. The score ended 1-3 in favor of the Sinaloans.
For more news about Chivas de Guadalajara
The duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlán FC, corresponding to matchday 11, was brought forward because the Canadian singer The Weeknd will close his Latin American tour next Wednesday, October 25 at the Akron Stadium.
Originally, matchday 11 was scheduled to be played during the October FIFA Date, in which the Mexican National Team will face Ghana and Germany.
Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Toluca this Sunday, October 1 at the Nemesio Diez in a match on matchday 10.
El Rebaño will return to activity until Saturday, October 7, when it hosts Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío, in a duel on date 12 of Apertura 2023.
#dont #Chivas #play #week #matchday #Apertura