The board of Club Deportivo Guadalajara had to make the decision to reschedule their matchday 12 match against Rayados de Monterrey, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2, however, because the pitch of the Akron Stadium will not be in the right conditions, it was determined that the match would not be played this weekend.
The pitch of the property is in poor condition due to the strong activity it has had recently and for that reason, the rojiblanco team chose to wait for better conditions to play the duel.
The Akron field was already damaged from the National Classic, later an Omnilife event was held on March 19 and 20, as well as games of Women’s Chivas and Tapatio on March 21 and 22, respectively, for that reason the grass is quite demanded.
As if that were not enough, the Akron also had presentations by the band Coldplay on Tuesday the 29th and Wednesday the 30th, so over the next few days work will be done to recover the conditions of the grass as best as possible.
In this way, the confrontation between Chivas and Monterrey will be played next Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium and can be seen on the pay television channel Afizzionados. the squad of Marcelo Michel Leano arrives at this meeting as the tenth classified with 13 points, while the royals are in seventh position.
