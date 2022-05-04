Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Many cars are already charged with green energy. And some cars have solar panels, such as the Toyota Prius and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Dutch LightYear and the German Sono Motors are developing cars that are even largely equipped with solar panels. The main problem is that you can only drive very few kilometers on the obtained solar energy.’
