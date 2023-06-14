Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Thanks to the generosity of those who donate, three million transfusions are carried out every year and the lives of about 1,800 people are saved every day. But donors are getting older and a generational change is urgently needed

Every 11 seconds a patient needs a blood transfusion. To save the life of a person injured in a serious accident it takes up to ten bags of blood; for a liver transplant serve up to 40 bags. A person suffering from thalassemia needs approx 25 blood transfusions a year to live. To produce essential drugs 1200 plasma donations are needed to treat a patient with haemophilia. Thanks to the generosity of donors (volunteers), they are carried out in our country about three million transfusions a year and, every day, the lives of about 1,800 people are saved. But just 2.7 percent of Italians donate blood and plasma. Meanwhile, the donor population ages And a generational change is needed. From here, on the occasion of the world day of blood donors, which occurs on June 14, the launch of the campaign Give life, give blood, promoted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Blood Center and with the involvement of institutional partners, associations and federations of voluntary blood donors. The common goal is to increase the number of new donors, retain those who donate occasionally, involve the youngest to do this fundamental gesture to save human lives.

Declining young donors Blood is a vital resource and, at the moment, does not exist

an alternative that can replace it. Currently can donate until the age of 65 and there is no possibility of donating for the first time after the age of 60.

We want to make citizens aware of the donation, an extraordinary free, painless and safe gesture that can save 1,800 lives a day, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, during an event organized at the ministry to present the campaign.

According to data from the National Blood Center, in 2022 there were 1,660,227 blood donors, a slight increase compared to 2021; approximately 2.8 million transfusions were performed on 639,000 patients, essentially confirming theself-sufficiency of the blood system with regards to red blood cells. But they are decrease plasma donationsthe liquid part of the blood, which is used to produce plasma-derived medicines such as albumin or immunoglobulin, used for various life-saving therapies. Another worrying figure is the decline in young donors. The director of the National Blood Center, Vincenzo De Angelis, reports: In recent years, donations have undergone a decline among the younger age groups of the population with a decrease, last year, of 2 percent compared to 2021. The aging of blood donors is now a constant in our annual reports, so we need young regular volunteer donors

The initiatives In this direction goes the campaign Give life, give blood which provides, in addition to one institutional spotnumerous initiatives until the end of the year, among others:Set the gift in motion

, which lasts all summer when there is a greater drop in donations, promoted by the Italian federation of blood donor associations (Fidas) with the involvement of motorcycle clubs from all over the peninsula in a series of motorcycle, vespa or scooter tours. In a period of strong contraction in the collection of blood and plasma, we also want to launch an appeal to the generous people of two wheels to approach the donation, a simple gesture that can save lives – says Giovanni Musso, president of Fidas -. Furthermore, to promote the culture of gift among the new generations, this year too we will promote the national competition “A school of gift” aimed at students of elementary, middle and high schools.

Why donate Only in our country, on average the Blood donations save the life of about one person every minute. The transfusions I am the

indispensable for treating many pathologies, p

For example, to treat leukemia or le chronic renal insufficiency. It takes 30 to 40 bags of blood after a surgery delicate, like a heart transplant. Donate blood also a way to monitor your health: the donor, in fact, undergoes a blood exam completed and testing for HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis; regular donors are also regularly checked for cholesterol, triglycerides, creatinine and ferritin levels.

Who can donate THE required requirements For be able to donate I am:

• age between 18 and 65;

•minimum body weight of 50 kilograms;

•good state of health.

Before donatingthe recruiting doctor will verify other necessary criteria:

– blood pressure systolic less than or equal to 180 mmHg and diastolic less than or equal to 100 mmHg;

– heart rate regular, between 50 and 100 beats/minute;

– levels of hemoglobin.

In case of present or past illnesses you must always inform the doctor specifying if and which medicines you take regularly.