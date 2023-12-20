A few days before Christmas, many families organize themselves to designate the tasks they will perform that day. This is not the case of the family made up of Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz, who during the last broadcast of the program 'En boca de todos' revealed that they face certain difficulties at Christmas because the former warrior does not usually celebrate this holiday.

Why doesn't Yaco Eskenazi celebrate Christmas?

The Christmas It is a widely celebrated holiday, but Yaco Eskenazi He does not do it because he professes the Jewish religion. This was also the reason why he could not marry Natalie Vértiz through the Catholic Church.

During the last broadcast of the program 'En boca de todos', Natalie Vértiz asked Yaco what work he does during this day, to which the host said:

“I belong to the Jewish religion and unfortunately I can't do anything that day, just rest and wait to receive the gifts,” he mentioned.Yaco Eskenaziwhile he finished the sentence between laughs and Natalie's discomfort was noticeable.

Next, the exmiss added that she organizes everything, but he will be in charge of taking care of his children the next day. To the surprise of her and the driver 'Choca', Yaco said: “Never”, alleging that last year he had to take care of his mother-in-law until 5.30 am and that despite that Natalie wanted him to continue taking care of her children, so that he had to hide in his car so he could sleep for a couple of hours.

Yaco breaks down live when remembering a complicated stage

The television host turned 44 years old on December 14 and during the broadcast of the program 'En boca de todos', he dedicated a few words of gratitude to his wife Natalie Vértiz. Furthermore, he broke down when remembering that he went through difficult times during 2023.

“Every day I fall in love with my wife, every day I discover things about Nati that make me fall in love more and make me say 'how lucky I am that she chose me as her life partner' (…). “I don't feel like I've turned 44, this year I've been reborn, my life has changed a lot, last year was a very difficult year and (…) everything passes,” he expressed.

