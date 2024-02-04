The match had not started and Real Madrid had already suffered the first setback in the form of an injury. Vinicius had to abandon the warm-up suddenly and to the surprise of all the spectators. It was shortly before the players retired to the locker room for the start of the match, and in principle it adds to the numerous absences of the merengue team for this clash, both due to injury and suspension.
It seemed that at first he was going to be replaced by Joselu, who has even carried out a more intense warm-up as a result of this event. However, it was finally Brahim who replaced the Brazilian player, so Ancelotti was forced to change the scheme a few minutes before the match.
Real Madrid has started playing in a 4-3-3 formation, with Bellingham as a false nine, and Rodrygo and Brahim open on the wings.
According to various journalistic reports, the Brazilian player had retired from the field of play due to cervical problems that prevented him from taking the field from the start. However, various media comment on the possibility that he could play throughout the game, and that he is not completely ruled out.
This would be something very important for Ancelotti, since the Brazilian winger could be of great help in the second half in the hypothetical case that the team needs him or encounters an adverse result. Vinicius is one of those players who has the ability to change a game, and that is a bullet that the Italian coach can have in his chamber in case of emergency.
The networks at first lamented this problem for the white team, however, Brahim's participation is being very outstanding in the match, and he has even scored the first goal that has put the meringues ahead, so the The problem seems to have been resolved satisfactorily for the moment.
