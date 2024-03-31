After the international break, Real Madrid returns to the league competition on matchday 30 that will face Athletic Club. The match is extremely demanding, since the team led by Ernesto Valverde is having a magnificent season, is fourth in the LaLiga standings, and has players in great shape, although they will not be able to count on one of their best assets. , Nico Williams, due to injury.
Likewise, the white team will not be able to count on one of its stars, and Vinicius will miss this match due to an accumulation of yellow cards, after seeing her for the fifth time in the previous LaLiga match against Osasuna. The player reproached referee Martínez Munuera for a decision, even laughing in his face, which caused the referee to show him the card, and, therefore, he must complete the sanction cycle and will not be in this momentous duel.
The truth is that it has become common for the Brazilian player to be reprimanded for similar actions. On this occasion he has sold that protest very dearly, since the match is key for the whites, against one of the most in-form teams in the competition. Vinicius is undoubtedly a capital player in Ancelotti's plans, and his importance in Real Madrid's attack is total.
Many people recriminate these attitudes to the extreme of the white group. Although it is true that we all react differently when hot, the player must learn that this will lead to nothing, and that the only thing he will achieve is missing fundamental games for his team in the fight for its objectives.
On the other hand, the absence of the Brazilian is offset by the return to the playing fields of Jude Bellingham, after serving the two-game suspension for his expulsion against Valencia. This is a huge joy for the Merengues fans, who recover another of the team's key players for this decisive stretch of the season.
