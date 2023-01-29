A story as old as time itself, with people all over the world wondering because the USA doesn’t use the metric system like practically every other nation in the world, indeed, in this nation they use any method of measurement except the international one, an example would be theuse of giraffes to measure asteroidscats for furniture, and classic American Bald Eagles for social distancing.

But how did we get here? Why doesn’t the USA use the metric system like most other countries in the world? Well, as usual, it is something that happened many years ago, at the time of the famous pirates.

The story behind why the US doesn’t use the metric system

After their victory over the British and the formation of a nation composed of many states, the new United States of America was faced with the fact that everyone used different systems of measurement, therefore it became very difficult to trade when no one understands exactly how much everything weighs , so the government began the search for a unified system.

Europe was pioneering various methods, but the French had a particularly interesting option which seemed to make perfect sense: what we know today as the metric system.

Perhaps the most important part of unifying the world into one unity was creating the perfect kilogram of weight. This was a tricky business, and in the late 1700s small cylinders (called “tombs” but later referred to as kilograms) were made that represented the mass of a cubic decimeter of water at 4°C (39.2°F) at most close allowed by science.

If the United States was going to join in the fun, it would need to get its hands on a grave.

Thomas JeffersonSecretary of State at the time, wrote a letter to France asking for information on the adoption of the new system, and France replied by sending Joseph Dombeya French scientist, and a kilogram weight of copper on a voyage to the United States but, sadly for Dombey and crew, there was to be no happy ending as they were never to cross the Atlantic.

A severe storm slammed the vessel, knocking it off course, and when it cleared, Dombey and crew found themselves in the Caribbean Sea, which – if you’re an 18th century sailor – is perhaps the last place you want to to be.

The vessel was captured by privateers, a type of pirate aided by the British government to attack the shipping lanes, and the entire crew was imprisoned at Montserrat, awaiting a ransom which never came, with Dombey and his crew dying in that circumstance, starting the story of why the US doesn’t use the metric system.

Ironically, the pirates didn’t care how heavy a kilogram was and didn’t care about the grave, if they knew what it was. The ship’s contents were auctioned off, and the kilogram that would have avoided the question of why the US doesn’t use the metric system was purchased by Andrew Ellicott, who passed it down through his family until 1952, when it was donated to what today it is known as the National Institute of Standards and Technology, according to NPR.

The US continued to develop its own units, called customary units, which were used until the US and UK made efforts to align their unit definitions in 1959, creating the measurements that are most often used today in conjunction with other systems.

While it’s nice to think that pirates may be the only reason why the US doesn’t use the metric system, there are many other reasons. Efforts have been made over the centuries to join the rest of the world, but cost, time and public opinion have prevented the transition from happening. However, the original reason, the reason why the metric never even landed on US shores, is absolutely pirates.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!