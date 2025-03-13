“Why don’t you have a suit?” No journalist, who knows, asked Winston Churchill during his stay at the White House. Or at least, not in the recriminatory tone with which the journalist Brian Glenn went to Volodimir Zelenski … On February 28 at the Oval Office. As the Ukrainian president, the British prime minister visited Washington with his nation at war and a military monkey in the United States was angry. It was a personal design of Churchill himself, who baptized how ‘The siren suit‘. Not because his figure as a marine nymph stylized, but because he could quickly dress with this zipper outfit in case the alarms sound for an air attack. “I can put it in half a minute,” the statesman told the photographers who chased him when he was seen to go out to the White House gardens like this on January 3, 1942, during a break from his meetings with Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The Americans did not think that their strange clothing was a lack of respect for the highest authority in the country. The prime minister repeatedly used this work monkey during World War II and even later. With one of these striped monkeys he received Truman’s daughter at her Kent residence in 1951, as can be checked in the ABC file. Under the photograph of the Associated Press agency, Churchill was described with “The ‘siren’ suit that was so popular during the war”.

A moment of Zelenski’s visit to Trump that ended in a anger in the oval office





The politician referred to him as “the most appropriate suit I have ever had.” According to the writer and historian Richard Langworththe Premier himself said he had designed it with extragrade pockets in the chest to carry his cigars. The statesman commissioned his London tailors of Turnbull & Asser to make several versions in velvet, sarga, stripes and other variants. “It was very specific with its requirements: the garment had to have a generous cut, with two pockets in the chest, zip closure, spacious side pockets, belt and tweezers in the front of the pants,” says this firm in his blog, which claims to keep photos of Churchill Dress With a siren suit with Eisenhower, Montgomery and even Stalin. For the biographer Michael Paterson, «the practical and professional aspect of the Mermaid suit He captured another national mood: the desire to face the work in question and carry it out, which at the same time was the basis of his leadership ».

Churchill and Roosevelt, during a press conference they offered in December 1941 at the White House



US Navy





Churchill took him again in other occasions in the United States. Roosevelt’s Secretary of War, William D. Hasset, scored in his diary that he landed in a siren suit in June 1942 and dressed him during a dinner with the president. However, the US president would vividly remember that first stay of the British from December 22, 1941 to January 17 of the following year in the call Arcadia Conferencejust a few days after the Japanese attack to Pearl Harbor. And not for his famous suit, but for his absence. The journalist Francisco Eguiagaray told ABC that Roosevelt found him “completely naked in his White House bedroom” and in a great lightning, Churchill reacted to the unexpected visit: «The Britain Prime Minister has nothing to hide the president of the United States». Roosevelt had come to see him in his wheelchair to communicate his idea of ​​calling the United Nations to allied countries and caught Churchill coming out of the bathroom. “He is pink and white everywhere,” he told his personal secretary and other sources corroborated the story of the “pink cherub.”

The English politician denied having pronounced those words attributed to him. He assured his biographer Robert Sherwood that “he never received the president without at least a bath towel.” But upon his return to London he told Jorge VI: «Lord, I think I’m the only man in the world who has received the head of a nation without any clothes». Perhaps, as Langworth thinks, receiving the president in a bath towel may be enough for Churchill to pronounce these words.