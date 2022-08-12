Like every season, FC Barcelona has played for the Joan Gamper Trophy, Sevilla has played for the Antonio Puerta Trophy and Valencia for the Orange Trophy, but what about Real Madrid? In the white club before he celebrated his, the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy, whose first edition was in 1979, but since 2018, when number XXXIX was held, it has not been held again. For what reason? This has been none other than the remodeling works of the Madridista stadium.
In fact, there are already three seasons in which the white team has had to delay its league debut at home so that the works can advance a few more weeks before the concentration of matches.
Real Madrid have not played this trophy since the 2018 season when Cristiano Ronaldo left the team and the signings were Vinicius Jr, Fede Vlaverde and Courtois. However, it is expected to continue to be a festive moment in each pre-season once the stadium works are finished.
In addition, from the club they want it to also serve as a tribute to white history because, on other occasions, it has been played to commemorate a former player such as Raulwhen the rival was the Al-Saadeither Hugo Sanchez when the invited team was Pumas. In his record, it is Real Madrid with 25 wins who has the most titles and far behind are Bayern Munich with three, or Milan and Inter with two titles each.
