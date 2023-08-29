“Is not the same”. It is the standard response when nutritionists propose that you switch to 0.0 beer to gradually reduce your alcohol consumption. And you’re right: non-alcoholic or 0.0 beer doesn’t taste the same as regular beer. They are much more recommended, but why can’t you make a non-alcoholic beer that is the same as the alcoholic version? Is it perhaps to prove the myth that everything that is tasty is bad for our health? There are reasons that explain this and, so that you don’t leave with a bad taste in your mouth, technology is also going to get better and better non-alcoholic versions.

There is “non-alcoholic” beer that has alcohol

No matter how hot it is, better raise your elbow from the bar and stop asking for “without” beers to hydrate yourself, as if it were the improved version of tap water. The Spanish regulations Allows beers that contain less than 1% alcohol to be called “non-alcoholic”. That is, they can have up to 0.9 degrees. Do not look for this information in the bottle, because the European standard on food labeling does not oblige to declare the alcohol content of drinks containing up to 1.2º. Our legislation also accepts the term “low alcohol content” for those with between one and three degrees (they are not very popular yet, but they do exist). Wow, in either case you continue to put alcohol into your body and, at the rate you’re going, it can be a considerable amount.

Another possibility is that you go to 0.0%. Here you are already on the safe side, right? Well neither: legally 0.0% beer is not a category, it is not described, so what is being done is a voluntary declaration of alcohol content. But we have a little problem with the decimals. The declaration of the alcoholic degree in drinks that are required to include it on the label must be made with a single decimal, so that, by rounding, if we have two decimal places and the second is equal to or greater than five, the first decimal will be add one. For example: a beer with 5.55% graduation will indicate 5.6%. If it has 5.54%, it stays at 5.5%.

Sometimes 0.0% does not mean 0.0% Pixabay

A 0.0% beer is not required to declare its alcohol content, but if it does -and of course it does, because it interests you-, it also applies this rounding: if it has 0.04% alcohol, it is 0, 0%, but if the content is 0.05% or higher, you would already have to declare 0.1%. So, although it is true that the maximum amount of alcohol in a 0.0% beer is very small -at most 0.04%-, it is something to be taken into account by certain population groups that must completely restrict their intake as pregnant women. , children or medicated people.

How is non-alcoholic beer made?

There are several methods to reduce or eliminate the alcohol content in a beer, as described in A review of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer production methods or in non-alcoholic beer production, and all of them can be basically grouped into two types: those that prevent alcohol from forming and those that eliminate it once it has already been formed. In both cases, taste pays a price. The most widely used system is the first, which is considered a biological method, and consists of modifying the processing conditions so that, during fermentation, the production of alcohol is limited. This is achieved in different ways: modifying the maceration, stopping the fermentation or using a special yeast.

Regarding the changes in the maceration, they try to have less sugars available to the yeasts and, therefore, less fermentation and less alcohol (which is the result of fermentation). The cereal grains that are used as raw material to brew beer are mainly made of starch, a complex carbohydrate made up of many glucose molecules. If you “cut” the starch, you get bits made up of different one or more glucose molecules, which are considered simple sugars.

The importance of malting

Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the yeast that is the protagonist of the transformation of the must into beer, cannot ferment starch but can ferment sugars, so the first thing to do is break those long chains of starch. This begins with malting, which consists of moistening the grains so that they germinate, which causes the grain’s own enzymes to be released, and is subsequently dried to stop germination.

This grain is already called malt, and it is ground to begin the maceration phase, in which hot water is added, which activates the enzymes responsible for breaking down the starch and releasing the sugars that the yeasts will transform into alcohol. The type and amount of sugars released will depend on the type and amount of enzymes being activated or inactivated, which is primarily controlled by temperature. In the end, you can get a juice with few sugars, so the alcohol content will be lower.

Stop fermentation to lower alcohol

Fermentation can be stopped in several ways, for example, rapidly lowering the temperature to 0ºC so that the yeasts stop their activity. Another way is to pasteurize the broth to destroy these microorganisms. You can also be kinder to the poor yeast and remove it from the liquid: without yeast, there is no fermentation.

If yeasts that produce less -or none- of alcohol are used, problem solved. For example, you can use those of the genus Saccharomyces, the same as conventional fermentation, but from a strain that is not capable of fermenting maltose, which is the sugar that is found mainly in the musts; or others like Saccharomycodes, which have the same limitation. Except for the type of microorganism used, the entire brewing process is the same as an alcoholic beer.

Saccharomyces yeasts greet you Wikimedia

And if the damage -alcohol- is already done?

Well, alcohol can be removed in different ways that are included within the physical methods. For example, heating the beer to evaporate the alcohol: the problem is that if high temperatures are applied and the beer is brought to a boil, a large part of the compounds that give it the aroma are also eliminated, and the resulting liquid does not even resemble a beer. For this reason, it is generally done by applying a vacuum distillation to be able to work with a temperature between 30 and 60ºC. The good thing about this system is that the alcohol can be completely eliminated, but the inevitable downside is that they lose volatile substances that are important for the aroma.

Goodbye, flavor, goodbye

Alcohol reduction is achieved, but the sensory qualities of the resulting beer can hurt the sensibilities of the most orthodox brewers; and also that of some who do not distinguish normal and 0.0 until they see the bottle and start throwing purist rants (we all know someone like that). What happens along the way so that it doesn’t taste the same?

The reality is that none of these processes achieves a drink that tastes like the original beer: all the treatments affect the aromatic compounds in one way or another. If you choose to stop the fermentation, the yeasts do not have time to act on the aldehydes that give the aromas of the must, so they remain, leaving an undesirable flavor in the final drink.

In addition, although stopping fermentation reduces alcohol, it also reduces the appearance of important compounds such as esters or higher alcohols -alcohols other than ethanol, which have more than two carbon atoms such as propanol, isobutanol, amyl alcohol, isoamyl alcohol…- that give it the desirable fruity touch. In the end you have a non-alcoholic beer, poor in aromas and with a sweet taste.

Heating and separation by membranes does not leave those must flavors, but the result can also be improved. With both techniques, higher esters and alcohols are lost and, when heat is applied, an undesirable caramelized aroma appears.

A light at the end of the tunnel

Yes, of course there is. What are we food technologists for, if not to solve humanity’s most serious problems? Of course, miracles to Lourdes: if the original drink is mediocre, the “without” will not improve it. It has been proposed an innovative system to eliminate the taste of must: use zeolites, porous minerals that are used as sieves. They act as molecular sieves with a very small pore size that traps aldehydes, and the results are good because it is a selective system that only retains these compounds.

this is a zeolite Wikimedia

For try to make up aromatic losses from the heating process, the preparation of the beer from which we start can be modified to promote the development of these compounds and, in this way, initially have a more aromatic beer that helps to balance the losses. It also can mix the final, non-alcoholic beer with a small amount of untreated beer, with especially aromatic beer obtained from high-temperature fermentation, with foam from the fermenting wort -called kruasen– or with aromatic extracts collected from evaporation plants.

A recently published research proposes using yeast to synthesize monoterpenoids, which are the compounds that give the characteristic hop aroma, and are added at the end of the brewing process. For researchers, it has the added advantage that hops can be dispensed with, with the savings in transport and water resources that this entails. In short: you are not alone. There are many people working to make this shared utopia of drinking a non-alcoholic beer indistinguishable from the original come true.

