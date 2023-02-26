Neymar Jr has been injured again and will miss important games of the season once again. He suffered a right ankle sprain during the Ligue 1 matchday 24 match between PSG and LOSC and had to leave the match on a stretcher. Neymar’s foot gave way while he suffered on the pitch, here we leave you the image:
He is ruled out for the second leg of the round of 16 against Bayern Munich, and therefore will not play in tonight’s derby against Olympique de Marseille where the stakes are high, as they come to this clash after being eliminated from the French Cup.
It is estimated that he will be out between three and four weeks, so if PSG cannot go through in the Champions League duel, his season would have ended thus signing a new disaster. The news in France that the signing of Neymar has not been profitable at all is starting to become normal. Since his arrival in 2027 he has had 28 different injuries, missing decisive Champions League matches in almost every season.
Right now in France there is speculation that Galtier bets on lining up a defense of three, with two wingers and three players in the center of the field. As 90min has learned, it would be quite difficult for a profile like Ekitike to enter the starting eleven.
Donnarumma
Ramos-Marquinhos.Kimpembe
Mendes-Vinitnha-Verrati-Fabian-Hakimi
Messi-Mbappé
#doesnt #Neymar #play #tonight #Marseille
Leave a Reply