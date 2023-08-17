Last Tuesday, Rayados de Monterrey’s title adventure in the Leagues Cup ended, losing in the semifinal against Nashville SC by a score of 2-0.
Now, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are already preparing for the match for third place in the competition, where they will face the Philadelphia Union, a team that lost to the favorite Inter Miami of Argentine star Lionel Messi.
It will be next Saturday, August 19, when the La Pandilla team will play the commitment for honor, on the field of Subaru Park, in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Why doesn’t Monterrey play matchday 4 of the Apertura 2023 and when would it replace that match?
Precisely, Monterrey will not play this weekend in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, since it still has the match for third place in the Leagues Cup. It should be noted that the northern club was the Mexican team that went the furthest in this competition.
On the other hand, there is still no defined date for this matchday 4 commitment to be played against Xolos de Tijuana, although it is expected that at the end of the contest played in US territory, there may already be a defined day and time.
That is how Monterey He is already preparing for next Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union. It is expected that the Aztec club will leave everything on the pitch from the initial whistle, to get the third place title.
