Real Madrid travels this weekend to the Benito Villamarín Stadium to play matchday number 24 of LaLiga. In the last Real Madrid training session, the casualties of Mendy and Alaba, who are still injured, appeared, we could not see Lunin either, who has confirmed his loss due to gastroenteritis (he could stay in Madrid and not travel), and that of Luka Modric who, according to what has been reported The club has no coach due to rest.
Luka Modric will not be able to face Betis due to the accumulation of cards. Last weekend against Atlético de Madrid he saw the fifth yellow card that forces him to complete the cycle and stay out for a game. He doesn’t have any muscle problems and will be available for the match on March 11 at the Santiago Bernabéu against Español.
At this time it has not been confirmed who will be his substitute, since Ancelotti in the press conference prior to the game has not confirmed anything. Yes, he has spoken of a possible duo Benzema-Álvaro Rodríguez, but he has not ruled on the midfield.
It may be that Camavinga has minutes to rest and that Tchoauméni enters the XI to accompany Toni Kroos, so logic invites us to think that it will be Dani Ceballos who will enter for the Croatian. He plays against his former team and did not have minutes in the Copa del Rey Clásico against Barcelona.
