Luciana Fuster He set foot on Peruvian soil again a few days ago and had an impressive reception at the Jorge Chávez airport. After returning to the capital, they asked the Peruvian model if she will participate in the miss Universe. In this regard, Patricio Parodi's girlfriend only mentioned that “she doesn't see it on her map,” but now the director of Miss Peru, Jessica Newtonhas revealed the strong motive why the young influencer does not want to compete in a new beauty pageant.

What is the strong reason why Luciana Fuster does not want to participate in the Miss Universe?

Luciana Fuster She was approached by the Peruvian press upon her arrival in Peru and asked if she had planned to participate in the miss Universe after his reign ends asMiss Grand International. “I don't see it on my map to compete in another contest. It's impossible for me,” said the model.

In that sense, Jessica Newton She told why the influencer does not want to participate in the important contest that will take place in November 2024 in Mexico. “It's not that she has it in her head to become a permanent beauty queen, because she will enjoy these two years with Miss Grand, but “She is interested in television, in cinema, she wants to continue in her career,” he said at the beginning.

“She would like, perhaps, to venture into animation, experiment in film, acting, driving,” added the director of Miss Peru, in conversation with Trome.

Jessica Newton spoke about Luciana Fuster's destiny as a model.

Until what date would Luciana Fuster stay in Peru?

Jessica NewtonIn addition, he revealed what activities await him Luciana Fuster from now on and until what date he may possibly stay in our country.

“She has only a few days of vacation, then she will be going to Miami. I know she has a whole day with Telemundo, Hola TV and I think she will then go to San Francisco. But she will return because she has a social activity here, she will go to Lambayeque and Trujillo Then, he goes to Bolivia, to the election of the Spanish-American queen as a guest. She is based in Peru until March 30 and then has an invitation to Thailand,” he commented.