Inter Miami will play today against Atlanta United, on a new MLS date. Those led by Martino will try to continue on the winning path, after the 3-2 victory against Sporting KC. And tonight they will have to achieve it, again, without the presence of their great figure, Lionel Andrés Messi.
Why doesn’t Lionel Messi play with Inter Miami against Atlanta United on a new MLS date?
The Argentine, who had a problem in his right hamstring and did not play for the Argentine National Team during his visit to Bolivia last Tuesdayfinally will not play for the Florida franchise in this weekend’s game.
Gerardo Martino decided to preserve it, so the Argentine will not even travel to Atlanta to be with his Inter Miami teammates.
It is not common for Messi to miss games. In fact, he is the third in a row in which he will not be since this week he was not included by Lionel Scaloni in the match that the Argentine team played against Bolivia, in La Paz. In that case, he was not missed either since the Albiceleste won 3-0, with a great game.
When will Lionel Messi return to the playing fields? Soccer fans around the world are waiting for him with open arms.
#doesnt #Lionel #Messi #play #Inter #Miami #Atlanta #United #MLS #date
Leave a Reply