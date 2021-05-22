Last year, the Prime Minister of IndiaNarendra Modi told the United Nations that his country would make enough vaccines against Covid-19 “to help all of humanity.”

Now, the Asian country is having trouble meeting its own demand for doses amid an alarming spike in infections.

What largest producer of vaccines in the world, India was always expected to play a key role in global efforts to immunize the population against coronavirus.

But a mix of overconfidence bad planning and bad luck has prevented this from happening. Here’s an overview of what went wrong.

Lack of foresight

Indian authorities appear to have been caught off guard by several things, including the speed at which the vaccines were approved for use around the world.

A passenger of a motorcycle taxi receives a dose against the coronavirus, during a vaccination campaign this Saturday in Bhopal, India. Photo: AFP

India, like many other countries, had been working on the premise that drugs would not be ready until mid-2021.

But these began to receive the green light in some countries in December, which increased pressure not only to produce but also to deliver the promised doses as soon as possible.

It turned out that India, which approved two vaccines in January, was not prepared for the national or international demand.

The government’s plan had been to vaccinate 300 million, of its nearly 1.4 billion inhabitants, by August.

But the proper number of doses was not reserved to do it. It was assumed, in part based on projections by the country’s vaccine manufacturers, that there would be enough drugs to immunize its population and fulfill orders from abroad.

Furthermore, the country was in little hurry because contagions had been in constant decline for months. In fact, in January, just days after the start of his immunization and export campaign, Modi declared victory over the pandemic at a virtual summit of the World Economic Forum.

She is waiting to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj, India, this Saturday. Photo: AFP

Miscalculation

The Modi government seemed to enjoy the initial success of its so-called “vaccine diplomacy” and the Foreign Ministry reiterated time and again that exports were calibrated according to the needs of the national immunization program.

Experts say it turned out to be a dangerous miscalculation since the explosion of contagions was just around the corner.

Dr Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Scientific Research and Education Institute in the city of Pune, said the government should have made plans for the future rather than celebrate its “victory” over the virus.

“I have no idea why people didn’t think of that,” he noted. “Didn’t anyone calculate how many doses were needed in India?” He wondered.

A sign warns that there are no more vaccines, at an inoculation center in Mumbai, India. Photo: AFP

Production problems

India has two major manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines: the Serum Institute from India, qwhich produces the one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, Y Bharat Biotech, which has its own.

India had allowed them to start manufacturing them last year while they await formal approval from regulators. Both the government and the companies thought that by the time the drugs got the green light, they would have larger stocks than they turned out to be.

Y expanding production turned out to be a problem for both.

Serum Institute Executive Director Adar Poonawalla told The Associated Press in December the goal was to produce up to 100 million vaccines a month in January and split them 50% between India and the rest of the world.

But the federal Executive told the states last month that the company was manufacturing just 60 million a month.

The company explained that a fire at its facilities in January and the US embargo on the export of raw materials necessary to produce the product hampered their work.

Workers at the Serum Institute in Pune, India, pack doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a January image. Photo: AP

Poonawalla told the AP that moving away from US suppliers could result in a delay of up to six months.

For his part, Bharat Biotech president Krishna Ella told reporters in January that his goal was to produce 700 million doses in 2021. But the federal government said last month that its production was just 10 million per month.

The Executive stated in April that it granted millionaire subsidies to the two companies to help increase production.

Neither firm nor the Indian Health Ministry responded to a request for comment.

What’s next now?

With India registering hundreds of thousands of new infections a day, the government opened vaccination to all adults on May 1.

This caused an increase in demand that has revealed the true extent of the problem.

At the moment, India received only 196 million doses, 10 of them as part of COVAX, a UN initiative to provide equitable access to vaccines.

Just 41 million people are fully immunized and 104 million more have just one dose.

India has been living a new lethal wave of coronavirus for weeks, with records of cases and daily deaths. Photo: EFE

Sputnik V authorized

But the daily average of vaccinations administered fell from 3.6 million on April 10 to about 1.4 million on May 20.

To try to alleviate the problem, India authorized the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, of which it received 200,000 doses last week.

The Executive assured that the supply will improve soon and expects that between August and December there will be more than 2,000 million vaccines available, according to Dr. VK Paul, a government adviser.

The figure would include 750 million produced by the Serum Institute, 550 million from Bharat Biotech and 156 million more shipped from Russia.

There is also plans for five more Indian companies to produce the Russian drug in the country and for the Serum Institute to develop a version of the Novavax vaccine, in addition to those developed by five other local pharmaceutical companies that are still in the testing phase.

But experts warn that these estimates are, once again, too optimistic.

“There are still a lot of buts to consider,” Bal warned.

By Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

