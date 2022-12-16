Harry Styles has just finished a successful tour of Latin America after several years of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The British idol sang his best songs in unforgettable concerts in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and even Peru.

However, a specific song has become a trend in networks, since the former One Direction member chose not to include it in the setlist of his last tour despite the acclaim of his followers. We are talking about “Fine line”, the main single from his previous album, which could not be properly promoted in 2019.

Why didn’t Harry Styles include “Fine line” in his setlist?

Although many speculate that Harry Styles decided to remove “Fine line” from the list of songs he performs on tour “Love on tour“For personal reasons, he himself clarified in an interview that he did not feel it was right to include the single from a past album in the middle of his promotions for”Harry’s house”.

However, he explained that this doesn’t mean he got bored with the song, just that it wouldn’t be heard for a while, and still holds a special place for it in his heart.

“It’s one of my favorites, but it felt weird to close the set with that one because it’s from another album. When we put her on set, it feels forced. But I still love the song. I have not changed my mind on that,” she expressed.

Harry Styles fell ill in the middle of his US tour. Photo: composition LR/Kevin Winter/Vanity Fair

The curious fan request to Harry Styles to sing “Fine line”

During his time in the United States, one of his fans tried to get him to Harry Styles perform “Fine line” live, as it is a very meaningful song for everyone who has been with him throughout his career.

In this way, the young woman attended the concert with a poster that said: “Bark or sing ‘Fine line’.” N imagined that the English musician would prefer to bark in front of everyone so as not to have to sing the song in said presentation.

Harry Styles sang “Fine line” in concert in Brazil

An unexpected surprise took the attendees of the concert of Harry Styles in Brazil after he sang “Fine line” for the first time during his Latin American tour. This happened on the occasion of the third anniversary of the album of the same name, which was officially launched on December 13, 2019.

The fact became a trend on social networks and the fans did not take long to react, as they also dreamed of being able to listen to the song live.

Harry Styles celebrated the third anniversary of “Fine Line”

Through social networks, Harry Styles wrote a short message to commemorate the 3 years since he released his album titled “Fine Line”. The interpreter of “Adore you” thanked his fans for all the support his release has received since it was available.

“’Fine Line’ turns three today. Thanks to everyone who listened, and to everyone who helped me do it. pink and blue forever he wrote.