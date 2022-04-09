The Croatian winger, consistently among the best in the field, remains at the top of Inzaghi’s hierarchies. His future remains uncertain, but the present is a guarantee to attack the second star

With a Perisic like this, Robin Gosens’s wait is likely to be protracted. The German paws to carve out his own space in Inter and enjoy the thrill of his debut as a starter, but the feeling is that it will take some time for the announced handover to the left lane. The place, to date, remains the exclusive property of the Croatian winger, or at least this is what Inzaghi’s choices say since the former Atalantino is in fact skilled and enlisted in all respects. The consistency of performance and the amazing athletic condition of the 33-year-old from Split have so far convinced the Piacenza coach not to change the balance in view of the final sprint for the title. Also because Perisic has shown that it is not in the least influenced by the imminent contractual expiry and by the momentary deadlock in the renewal negotiations. A renewal still uncertain, but which in reality they hope will be successful both for the player and for the coach and the club. See also Bologna and the club, all with Miha: "Hard blow but we will react"

Essential – The confirmation of how central Perisic is in Inzaghi’s mechanisms came in the last month, when the Croatian could have breathed his breath. Instead, instead of launching Gosens, Inzaghi bet everything on the Croatian, both in the first semifinal of the Italian cup with Milan and in the decisive European challenge at Anfield and in subsequent engagements against Turin, Fiorentina and Juventus. In spite of the more than 30 seasonal games already on the back, almost all of them as a protagonist, Perisic has always confirmed himself among the best in the field, very often helping to unlock the result or to remove the chestnuts from the fire in times of difficulty (like the last 19 March at home against Fiorentina). The numbers of this season, the one in which he crossed the finish line of 200 league appearances with the Nerazzurri shirt (on 3 April against Juve), so far have five goals and four assists. But the importance and weight of the Croatian can be measured also and perhaps more in terms of performances seasoned with substance and quality, so much so that he started as a holder 36 times out of 39. See also The reason for the break between Sebastián Córdova and Santiago Solari

Key man – With him on the left the team runs at high speed and Inzaghi has understood that, in the economy of the maneuver, the role of Perisic is as precious as that of Brozovic or Skriniar, just to mention two cornerstones of the Nerazzurri machine. Removing the Croatian today, even if only to let him catch his breath, would risk compromising well-oiled mechanisms and depriving Inter of one of the main sources and solutions of the game. Or at least that’s obviously what Inzaghi thinks. On the other hand, Perisic’s ability to constantly push, create spaces, break through the flank and keep the team high is a precious commodity, as is the ability to score evidenced by the 46 goals and 36 assists scored in the 200. appearances collected in the league: basically, almost a direct contribution every two games. The contract expiring in June is obviously not a problem, as are the 33 candles already blown out. The field has so far spoken clearly, exhibiting a polished and still perfectly healthy Perisic. One that both Inzaghi and Inter would like to count on next season too, but we’ll see. With the bowls stopped there will be time to discuss it and try to find an agreement. First there is the second star to be pinned to the chest, which is also Perisic’s goal. See also Scudetto race, Champions and ... What are Milan and Juve playing tonight

April 9 – 7:16 am

