Formula 1 is used as a testing ground for automotive geniuses to test out new technology and possibly later implement it in road cars. Now that happens less, but we would still like to mix some features of road cars and F1 racers. How about a horn in an F1 car instead of an angry on-board radio message? Also honk your horn if someone blocks the pit lane again. And why don’t they use brake lights in Formula 1? The lights are already there, right?

Indeed, F1 cars already have lights on the rear. Previously there was one central lamp under the spoiler that shone towards the rear. Since 2019, LED lights have also been incorporated into the rear wing. The lights have different purposes. Ultimately, these goals boil down to one theme: safety. Let’s see what the taillight on an F1 car does.

Why Formula 1 doesn’t use a brake light

There’s a good chance you came here via Google. The search engine is full of self-reasoned theories about the reason behind this issue. We prefer to leave it to the professionals. We listen to Martin Brundle’s explanation. According to the ex-F1 driver and F1 commentator, brake lights are ‘not only unnecessary, but also dangerous’.

According to Brundle, drivers would actually be frightened by brake lights. “The moment another Formula 1 driver you are following on the race track notices the lights and reacts, he rams the vehicle into the car in front of it,” says the British reporter. For example, it is questionable whether the brake light would have prevented the Verstappen-Ricciardo crash during the 2018 Azerbaijan GP.

Still, you can argue that brake lights in F1 are not a bad idea. In the WEC, for example, brake lights are also used. Are they less afraid of the burning red light or are they better prepared for it? Okay, unlike F1 they drive in the dark without thousands of lanterns next to the track, but still. And besides, doesn’t Formula 1 already work with some kind of brake light?

What does it mean when a tail light flashes on an F1 car?

You have probably noticed that the lighting on the buttocks sometimes starts to flash. This can have several causes. When a car enters the pit lane, it flashes twice per second. This is to indicate that the pit limiter is on. The lights flash at the same pace during the first ten seconds that the safety car comes onto the track. This is to let everyone know to take it easy.

The tail light on an F1 car also starts flashing when the electric regeneration starts working. You can see this as a kind of brake light. The person behind you knows that you are saving energy and that you are therefore slowing down.

For example, take a look below at Verstappen’s title-winning overtake on Hamilton during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP (we suspect you’ll take any reason to watch these images again). Just before Verstappen starts his attack, you see the taillight of the Mercedes flashing in front of him. This is an indication that Hamilton is going slower.

Then there is one final possibility that causes the taillight to flash on an F1 car: rain. “The lights must flash at all times when intermediate or rain tires are used,” the FIA ​​writes in the main rule book. If the rear light does not work, the race director can bring in a car to have it repaired.

Why do F1 cars sometimes drive with a green light on the back?

You don’t see it often, so you might just find out that F1 cars can also have a green tail light. A while back the FIA ​​came up with a way to… rookies to be indicated in the field. Regarding the green light, the rule book states: ‘Cars driven by drivers who do not hold a Super License must be fitted with a green rear light and this must be illuminated at all times when the car is on the track.’

The Super License is a special type of driving license that you need to participate in F1 races. So you can compare the green light with an ‘L’ on top of a training car, but without an instructor.