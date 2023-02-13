Mexico.- The trailer for the movie ‘Fast X’ has already been released and her fans have been sad because Dwayne Johnson, who gave life to Lucas Hobbs, does not appear.

In recent months, it has been shared on various news portals that Dwayne Johnson does not participate in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga. due to an alleged bad relationship with Vin Diesel, who is also part of the tape and in this he plays Dominic Toretto.

Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, would have made public that apparently Vin Diesel was late to the filming set, which caused setbacks and delays in filming and everyone had to adapt to their schedules.

The aforementioned situation exhausted Dwayne’s patience, so he decided to reject any proposal from the “Fast” universe, after 2019.

Universal Pictures has already released the first official trailer for ‘Fast X’, the first part of the tenth installment of ‘Fast and Furious’, the car rear whose main star is Vin Diesel, after the death of Paul Walker.

In ‘Fast X’, in addition to Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodríguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jason Statham, among others, also participate as actors.

The novelty is that ‘Fast X’ has been joined by Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Rita Moreno, among others.

In this installment, the villain is Jason Momoa, interpreter of ‘Aquaman’, who according to the synopsis of the story, characterizes the son of Reyes and is determined to take revenge by his father after what happened in the last 12 years.

In his plans for revenge, Momoa’s character will now go after Dominic’s 8-year-old son Brian, which will cause total chaos, as can be seen in the story trailer.

In addition to the arrival of Aquaman, in the first preview of this tape he has given something to talk about due to the appearance of Brie Larson, in addition to the return to the saga of Jason Statham, who gives life to Deckard Shaw.

‘Fast X’ contemplates the reappearance of Jason Statham, who gives life to Deckard Shaw, and the tape will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023.