The preseason in Mexican soccer continues its course and one of the clubs that has the most work in the offices is Cruz Azul, because after tasting the glory of the ninth in the Guard1anes 2021, the hangover of the renovations and new signings is impacting the institution and the fans.
With the latest information that emerged about Ignacio Rivero, who probably will not continue in the club despite being the intention of all the parties involved, the main doubt that stands out among the celestial followers is the reason why he can not finalize the purchase of the player.
After a year on loan at the Machine, ‘Nacho’ ends his loan and now it is necessary to pay the purchase clause that is around 3.5 million dollars; However, in Cruz Azul there is no money and the only way to obtain the definitive transfer is through formulas that are not liked in Tijuana.
In addition to other renovations with Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez and even Alexis Peña, the doubt is Why doesn’t Cruz Azul have the money to sign or even renew?
The reasons are divided into three main points:
The player base that was champion with Cruz Azul did not arrive for free and it was not magic by Ricardo Peláez. The Machine paid and paid very well for its stars, something that does not go unnoticed in the club’s accounting.
Under Peláez’s mandate, Cruz Azul disbursed more than $ 20 million between Jonathan Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda; plus others $ 16 million between Elías Hernández, Milton Caraglio and Iván Marcone.
This, added to less bombastic signings but with a strong joint outlay, such as Sebastián Jurado, Bryan Angulo. ‘Pol’ Fernández, Juan Escobar, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún and even Stephen Estáquio, who add up to around $ 25 million, since they have obviously affected the budget to date, especially for the following point.
It seems that it is soon forgotten, but the effects of the pandemic in economic terms is not a factor that is overcome from one day to the next, especially if there were player debts, as mentioned above.
More than a year without people in the stadiums, plus a canceled tournament that ruined television and sponsorship contracts, are variants that will take time to heal.
Only in the last league did the important income at the box office return but with 25% of entry, so in reality almost no club has the freedom to squander like Cruz Azul himself in previous seasons.
The players stopped negotiating with Jaime Ordiales and of course without the endorsement of ‘Billy’ Alvarez, who never skimped on the salaries of his footballers; so now those in charge of putting contracts online and negotiating transfers in economic matters are Alvaro Davila Y Hector Lara.
The new ideology of the two new top managers is lower the salary mass in all lines, financially restructure the club and with the foundations laid, build and cement the next investments.
With the league title achieved, he gained time and some freedom to operate and clean up the remains of the last directive, so there will be no waste or senseless expenses until the current Cruz Azul squad is in line.
