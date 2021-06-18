Under Peláez’s mandate, Cruz Azul disbursed more than $ 20 million between Jonathan Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda; plus others $ 16 million between Elías Hernández, Milton Caraglio and Iván Marcone.

This, added to less bombastic signings but with a strong joint outlay, such as Sebastián Jurado, Bryan Angulo. ‘Pol’ Fernández, Juan Escobar, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún and even Stephen Estáquio, who add up to around $ 25 million, since they have obviously affected the budget to date, especially for the following point.

More than a year without people in the stadiums, plus a canceled tournament that ruined television and sponsorship contracts, are variants that will take time to heal.

Only in the last league did the important income at the box office return but with 25% of entry, so in reality almost no club has the freedom to squander like Cruz Azul himself in previous seasons.

The new ideology of the two new top managers is lower the salary mass in all lines, financially restructure the club and with the foundations laid, build and cement the next investments.

With the league title achieved, he gained time and some freedom to operate and clean up the remains of the last directive, so there will be no waste or senseless expenses until the current Cruz Azul squad is in line.