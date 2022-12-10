Fernando Santos has done it again. The Portuguese coach surprised everyone by leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the round of 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Switzerland, and today against Morocco he has made the same decision again and the Portuguese star will not start in today’s match.
Cristiano began the World Cup as a starter, in fact, until now he has been a fixture in all Fernando Santos’ line-ups, regardless of the player’s state of form. But, what has changed in Portugal so that Cristiano has played two games in a World Cup without starting?
The Portuguese player has been the protagonist in this World Cup but not precisely because of what he has done on the pitch. It all started with the famous and controversial interview in which he harshly criticized Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag and which ended in his termination of the club’s contract. That must be adding small gestures that have occurred during the World Cup.
The trigger could have occurred in the third match of the group stage against South Korea. The player was substituted and while he left the field of play he ranted against Fernando Santos. The coach found out about it through the media and that could have been the reason for sitting him out against Switzerland since the Portuguese team claimed that Cristiano was in optimal physical condition to play the game, and their proof was that he came out In the second half.
Today against Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a substitute and it seems that it is more difficult than ever to return to ownership, because in addition to the problem of his attitude there is also his performance. The Portuguese may be the all-time top scorer for his team and he has a greater ability than many forwards to see the goal, but it is clear that his performance this season is far from the best version of him. In this World Cup he has only one goal and on top of that Gonçalo Ramos, the player who came on in his place against Switzerland and who is repeating the start today, scored a hat-trick.
The end of Cristiano’s career is leaving a lot to be desired and now, to make matters worse, he is no longer the undisputed starter with his team, something that seemed unimaginable at the start of the World Cup.
