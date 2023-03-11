Real Madrid receives Espanyol today at the Santiago Bernabéu to play the match corresponding to matchday 25 of the League, and will do so with a significant loss: that of captain Karim Benzema.
The Frenchman misses a game again and counting today, there would already be 14 games that he has missed due to some kind of physical ailment.
No medical report has been issued from Real Madrid reporting the exact extent of the injury suffered by the striker. However, it was Ancelotti himself who confirmed in the press conference prior to the match against the Frenchman: “He had a blow to his ankle and it swelled up.”
Due to this goal, Benzema has been left out of the squad.
Although the French striker has set off alarm bells for this duel against Espanyol, the madridistas can rest assured ahead of the Champions League game against Liverpool. It was also the Italian coach who pointed out that Karim would be in full condition to play that second leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday.
“He’s not touched, he’s very good. Emotionally he’s motivated and has confidence in the season we’re going to do. We live in a motivated environment and with a lot of confidence. We can play many cards that we have in the League, in the Champions League and in the Cup King”.
“He has tried to recover, but he began to train individually today. He will be against Liverpool on Wednesday,” added Ancelotti.
In addition to Benzema, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba have also been left out of the list as they have not recovered from their respective injuries.
This is Ancelotti’s squad list for the clash against Espanyol:
goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis Lopez
defenses: Carvajal, Eder. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez and Rüdiger
Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos
strikers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Álvaro
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#doesnt #Benzema #play #Espanyol #injury #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply