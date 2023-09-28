I once heard that the mysterious and inaccessible air of a certain star was due to her being slightly deaf. To hide it, off-screen he spoke little and kept his distance, which in addition to increasing his attractiveness allowed him to escape the wear and tear caused by exposure in the media. In old Hollywood they knew well how important it was to protect stars from themselves, to prevent their true personality from emerging behind the perfect packaging they provided and ruining the product. An army of agents and publicists worked hard to create hypoallergenic celebrities with neutral pH, offering syrupy biographies and interviews that were long on the frivolous and sparse on the controversial. They told us their favorite food and even their Aztec horoscope, but we did not know if they were Anabaptists, Trotskyists or flat earthers. They did it to preserve their goose that lays the golden eggs and in the process allowed us to maintain the illusion of admiring the right people.

A side effect of the multiplicity of screens and the immediacy of social networks is that acting as a mythomaniac in the present is very complicated, if not impossible. Not a day goes by without some star taking advantage of the visibility that their work gives them to teach about strange issues, be it imperialism, feminism or freedom, which is never the freedom of being imprisoned by someone whose name I cannot hear without chill, which Cernuda longed for, but rather that of drinking beer or swearing at ladies. Nobody wants to talk about his book as Threshold angrily demanded 30 years ago. The news is no longer his albums or releases, but his opinions.

Given the fake interviews of yesteryear, we could suspect that those idols were slightly bland. Today the verbal incontinence of the stars dispels all suspicions and leaves us only certainties.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP