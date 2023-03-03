The years go by and go by… and André Pierre Gignac continues to be a vital piece in the operation of Tigres. The French striker, despite his seniority, makes a big difference and his team loses a lot when they can’t be on the pitch. APG has five goals in his personal record in the Clausura 2023 of the MX League and is the team’s best scorer, tied with Nicolás Ibáñez, the star reinforcement for this season.
Unfortunately for the UANL team, his great figure has not been able to be present in the most recent duels. The former player of Olympique de Marseille and the French team played his last game on February 14, in a duel corresponding to matchday 7 against FC Juárez. In the match against the Braves, which ended tied 0-0, Gignac played the 90 minutes and presented discomfort at the end of the match.
Through a statement, Tigres reported that Gignac presented a grade one myofibrillar rupture in the right thigh. In the document, the cat team stated that the return of the mythical striker would be subject to his evolution.
In this way, Gignac has missed the activity of the last two days. On matchday 8, against Atlas, the cats won by the slightest difference. On date 9, Chivas de Guadalajara gave the big surprise and beat the university team by a score of 1-2 at the Volcán.
At first it was expected that the French striker could be considered to play against the Rayos on date 10 of the MX League, however, he was not included in Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz’s call.
The Tigres coach indicated at a press conference that the European player still has physical discomfort and has not fully recovered from the injury he suffered in mid-February. “I spoke with him and he is aware that it is important to have him one hundred and we talked, we reached the point that the best decision was to recover one hundred to have him in the future,” said ‘Chima’ Ruiz.
In this way, André Pierre Gignac will miss his third consecutive match in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
