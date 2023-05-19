Alejandro Garnacho is one of the great promises of world football thanks to his enormous appearance this season with Manchester United. The winger came from the lower ranks of Atletico Madrid in 2020 and, in the lower ranks of the Red Devils, he was one of the top figures and scorers in the youth teams of the Manchester teams where he played and even won a title . Due to this, he was called up to carry out the preseason with the team and throughout the season he was adding minutes that helped him to be called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina but due to an injury he could not go.
Let’s remember that the 18-year-old was born in Madrid, Spain, since his family was installed in the Iberian country, it should also be mentioned that his mother is from Argentina, so thanks to her, he has the possibility of wearing the albiceleste shirt and this is what The fast winger has decided. Now, due to his injury and with the U-20 World Cup very close, it meant a new opportunity to see him with the albiceleste jersey for the first time was real.
Why doesn’t Alejandro Garnacho play in the Under 20 World Cup with the Argentine National Team?
Alejandro Garnacho will not play in the U-20 World Cup with Argentina since Manchester United (and Erik ten Hag) decided not to give him up due to the great importance he has in the squad that is playing for qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League League.
It should be noted that the U-20 World Cup was always one of the most watched tournaments by the biggest clubs in the world due to the large number of young players, and with a lot of projection, who played it but all this changed since FIFA decided to modify your calendar and include this tournament on the closing of the tournaments in European football and give the clubs the possibility of not giving up their players for this tournament. Something that many federations considered unfair due to the importance they give to the development of youth players.
A real shame but, if everything follows its logical course, we will see him with the albiceleste shirt on the next FIFA date of the Argentine National Team that will have a tour of Asia to play two friendlies.
