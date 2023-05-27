For many years, human beings have been terrified of an imaginary domination by superior beings, be it aliens, creatures and even machines. Now, the most latent threat is artificial intelligence (AI).

Under this understanding, humanity seems to have a certain obsession with the idea that one day something stronger or more intelligent will subdue it, his most recent fear being AIsbased on the scope and abilities that they have demonstrated.

With everything, Rodney Brooksa scientist specialized in this type of technological tools, has made it clear that artificial intelligences do not pose a danger by themselves.

In this sense, the co-founder of the iRobot Corporation company emphasized that even the most advanced artificial intelligences, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is used by Microsoft, are more limited than you think.

Regarding this, in interview for “IEEE Spectrum”Brooks assured that the chatbot used by the American technology giant is far from replacing human beings.

“Current language models are not capable of logically inferring meaning, even though they make it sound as if they could, which can easily fool the user.” “What big language models are good for is saying how a response should sound, which is different from how a response should be,” he said.

In this point One must not lose sight of the fact that, after all, artificial intelligences are nourished by human constructions, that is, they do not have their own reasoning, even though the companies that market them want to sell them that way..

To demonstrate the above, it is enough not to forget that, in order to function and give the answers they give, AIs are trained with texts made by people on social networks and other cybernetic sites.

Also, it should not be ignored that AIs are language models, that is, they are not robots or anything similar, although they can certainly be integrated into this other type of technology.

For all of the above, it should be clear that, despite everything, artificial intelligences are, in reality, very limited, since they do not have the ability to have completely genuine reasoning. In fact, the greatest danger of AI is the misuse that people can give to the information that these tools provide to users.