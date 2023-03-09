the secret of the Chinese leader

Chinese leader Xi Jinping stands out from the rest because he has two teacups, while others only have one. Even small details like this matter in China’s elite politics. In the past, only Chinese emperors were allowed to wear yellow robes, so these symbolic details have been prominent in Chinese politics for centuries. Xi Jinping has shown that he is in charge in various ways, such as when his predecessor Hu Jintao was dismissed from a Communist Party meeting last October. Though he has faced rare street protests due to COVID-19, Xi Jinping was powerful enough this week to push for major government reforms, demonstrating in small ways that he is in control. Ultimately it is not known exactly why Xi Jinping has two cups, but this detail has become a symbol of his power.



