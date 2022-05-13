It is no secret to anyone that since the arrival of Xavi, one of the most benefited is the French player, Ousmane Dembélé.
A couple of months ago what would be another soap opera more in Can Barça (after Messi’s departure), which would strongly shake not only the fans, but also the coaching staff and it was the negative position of the Frenchman’s environment towards the renewal offer that the club offered him.
The directive of the Barça had already given a ultimatum Dembele; he had to go. However, even knowing the context perfectly, Xavi had other plans with him.
Xavi was always clear about his intentions with Barça even before he was called to become coach of the culé team; rescue, polish and put into practice the classic 4-3-3 that characterizes FC Barcelona so much.
To try to widen the field and split the rival defense, Xavi has always insisted on having wide open ends, almost stepping on the side line. Depending on the dynamism that the team is showing at the moment, set the rival full-backs with wingers, It will make other spaces appear at the moment of progressing with the ball. But not only any winger is what the coach asks for and that is where the Frenchman comes into action.
Xavi loves Dembélé. Not only because of his winger nature but also because of his ability to eliminate opponents. An explosive winger capable of causing a revolution and many headaches for his markers. Attract and attack. Decision making in a modern winger is very important, usually because of the speed of the plays he is involved in. Cut inside when the full-back unfolds, associate and participate in the elaboration of the game, overflow outside and also cover defenses, is what any coach expects from his wingers.
The priority for a team like Xavi’s Barça is to have the ball. Possession is an almost mandatory resource that is imprinted in the club’s DNA and style of play.
Starting from this premise, the coach and his most intelligent players know that by being in possession of the ball, they will force the rival to close interior corridors and defend close to their area. That’s where the extremes come into action; generating amplitude and danger by the weakest sector of the rival.
Dembélé has been widely criticized for the number of injuries he has had and also for his poor performance since he arrived at Barcelona, but since the arrival of Xavi the French winger has improved and today he is a fundamental piece for the coach’s project.
By Juan L. Medina – Twitter @medinafut
#Xavi #insist #Dembélé
Leave a Reply