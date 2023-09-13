Despite the growing distance between Washington and Gustavo Petro’s government, the United States must make efforts to preserve the relationship with a country that remains key and persists among the few partners in the region with which it can still work.

That is the theory presented by Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, in an extensive article published this Wednesday by the magazine Foreign Affairs.

Graduated “Why Washington still needs Colombia”the analyst suggests that Both President Joe Biden and the US Congress must rescue a relationship that has also suffered from the mistakes and policies of the left-wing leader..

Among them is that of drugs, which, according to Shifter, has until now been “vague, incoherent”, and perhaps one of the reasons that has contributed to the deterioration of the public order situation in the country.

One of Colombia's bets in the fight against drugs has been the eradication of crops. Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

“To its credit, the United States – says Shifter – has continued to collaborate with Petro and has kept the partnership ongoing (although, embarrassingly, there is no confirmed US ambassador in Bogotá since June 2022). The Biden administration has been careful to distinguish between Petro’s rhetoric, which is often combative, and his actions, which until now have been within accepted limits. But this accommodative stance by Washington will be tested over the next three years and beyond, as the trust and institutional connections erode and deeper changes in both countries create greater distance between them.

Which, the analyst affirms, will translate into increasingly severe pressures to move away from the historical commitment it has had to the country.

“Despite this, the United States must resist. Cocaine may no longer be the primary concern it was a quarter-century ago, but its resurgent supply fuels corruption and organized crime in Colombia and elsewhere. There is also room for collaboration on new shared priorities, such as migration, economic equality, racial justice, climate change and the transition away from fossil fuels. Ultimately, the success of such ventures will depend on Petro’s ability to move forward and the willingness of the United States to open its wallet,” says Shifter.

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia.

For Shifter, Colombia is today following the script of many Latin American nations whose relations with the United States remain cordial but have become increasingly distant..

According to the analyst, neither Washington nor the countries in the region seem to have much appetite for a solid bilateral relationship.

In part, he says, because U.S. officials are focused on building partnerships elsewhere – primarily Europe and Asia, in an effort to build bulwarks against Russia and China – and do not see the closest neighbors as particularly relevant or equipped to pursue Washington’s top priorities.

On the other hand, Latin Americaina is deeply destabilized by political turmoil, economic crises and a rise in organized crime.

“Many of its leaders are increasingly distrustful of an increasingly unpredictable and inward-looking United States, which treats the region primarily as a source of problems: drugs, migration and Chinese influence. Washington has not only failed to manage these challenges; it has alienated leaders across the region in their efforts to control these issues, casting a shadow over the future of relations between the United States and Latin America. It is a shadow that is only overshadowed by Washington’s waning partnership with Colombia, which was once its key ally and its point of support on the continent,” says Shifter, very knowledgeable about bilateral relations.

Petro with Biden delegates Photo: Gustavo Petro Press

From his perspective, while it will be very difficult to restore the relationship to its former strength given the profound changes in both countries and current geopolitics, in the uncertain future of the region “it is essential for Washington to maintain these existing ties and find a new basis for cooperation with Bogotá. If it does not do so, it could lose one of its few effective partners in a region where it desperately needs them,” says the analyst.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68