And suddenly the image faded to black, like the end of a scene in a movie. Until that time, the old masters had been more expensive than any contemporary artist. There are various theories that justify the change, all under socioeconomic layers. The entry of the euro in 2002 (with rounding against the old peseta) decreased the purchasing power of the wealthiest classes and that surplus money, which could go to the purchase of old glories, was pulverized. Others —closer to the visions of prestigious economists such as Thomas Piketty or Branko Milanović— see an effect of inequality capitalism. The increase in billionaires has been unimaginable and they want to buy works-trophies: modern and contemporary or novelties. Very young artists. Back in the 1980s, the American and European elite could fit on a private plane, these days they travel by ocean liner. In 1985, according to the calculations of art and market expert Thomas Gonzalez, there were 15 billionaires. In 2023 they will reach 2,640. An increase of 17,500%.

Art has been under siege by investors. They want to earn money at the speed that Luca Giordano (1634-1705), nicknamed Fra Presto, The fast. And the auctions (they billed, according to UBS, 30.6 billion dollars last year, 2% less than in 2021) move like the Coriolis acceleration. They rotate in opposite directions. “In current and modern art they drive prices up, in the old one they drive them (except for exceptional pieces) to the ground and the works lose even more value,” observes the dealer Nicolás Cortés. Technology has also put the cards on the table. It was very common for an antique dealer to buy a cheap piece at auction, restore it, and appear at a fair, on many occasions, three or more times, above its purchase price. This practice has come to an end because countless applications offer the real auctions of the works on the smartphone. The collector no longer admits those disproportionate margins with which antique dealers worked for decades.

All within a reality that is the same as observing a sentence. With the pandemic, collectors (traditionally older) were lost, young people —summarizes Thomas Gonzalez— are not religious and do not understand iconography, the nomadic working life takes them from one city to another (a burden for transporting paintings), divorces are increasing and in the interior design imposes a minimalism where everything must be avant-garde and empty. And the return of the money. That is the main reason for the price difference. “Art is bought like someone who buys shares. In the old there are very few goods. It requires a lot of knowledge. What is original? What is workshop? The state of conservation, the exhibitions, the literature. Everything is very complicated ”, Gonzalez recounts. Only museums and a few collectors buy. Contemporary art is documented and accumulates an infinite number of works, buyers and capital. “Of course, there is also a lot of speculation, people trust young creators who could increase their value. None of this works with the art of the old masters”, concludes the analyst.

Untitled 2014 work by Kerry James Marshall, in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum. Metropolitan Museum

Another geography of lament, we have seen, is the lack of high-quality pieces. It’s complicated. But they arise. Jorge Coll —who manages the possible caravaggio from Madrid—has, he assures, three velazquez for sale. One has already found a buyer, at an undisclosed price. But, on the rare occasions that a canvas by the genius appears at auction, its auction —according to the platform MutualArt.com– is ridiculous compared to countless living contemporary creators. portrait of a gentlemansold in 2011 (Bonhams room), went for 2,953,250 pounds (3,436,952 euros at current exchange rates), a two-handed canvas (the face is from Velázquez) with Pietro Martire Neri, representing the butler of Pope Innocent X , found a buyer in 2018 (Sotheby’s) for 4,066,600 dollars (3,726,041 euros at the current exchange rate) and the image —with conservation problems— of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphili, lover of the Pontiff, reached 2,495,000 pounds during 2019 also at Sotheby’s .

There was an exception. In 2003, the Prado acquired for 23 million euros The Pope’s Barber. The canvas belongs to the master’s second trip to Italy (1649-1651) and is supposed to represent an extraordinary work. Or not so much? “Within the set of paintings by Velázquez, it seems to me a decidedly smaller canvas,” points out Guillermo Solana, artistic director of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. It is almost the average price of a 2 x 2 meter canvas from the series Abstract Bild from the 91-year-old German Gerhard Richter —who, moreover, has a huge production. His record for that series—achieved in 2022—exceeds $36.5 million. Velázquez is a universal genius. And what remains of Goya? The highest value for him (June 2023) is “only” $16.4 million for a double portrait from 1805. Embers. There is almost more interest in the drawings and prints of him.

Other types of artists succeed in the market. The African-American painter Kerry James Marshall (Alabama, 1955) is capable of selling for 21.1 million dollars (past times) during 2018 and having the Tate in London waiting for five years for one of his paintings. In 2014, the Reina Sofía Museum exhibited his work in the exhibition Kerry James Marshall: paintings and other things. So, for a canvas, a million dollars was asked. Unaffordable for the Spanish institution. They are artists on steroids. A two-meter oil painting by Cecily Brown (London, 1969) cost in 2002, in her Gagosian gallery, about $50,000. Her record Suddenly, Last Summer (1997) during 2018 it already exceeded 6.7 million dollars at auction. And a 30-year-old girl (the British Jadé Fadojutimi) sold a 140 x 140-centimetre fabric last year at Philips for £1,172,000. The examples occupy an art manual. El Greco remains, of course. Ribera remains. But The Spanish it costs half that of Fadojutimi. And even much less. Although sometimes it goes outside the frame. An excellent St Geronimo It was auctioned in June at Christie’s for 2,036,000 euros. However, it has to be exceptional. Until the Prado did not claim, in the exhibition Riverbank. drawing master (2016) his talent, in that expression, was undervalued. His notes, even, were not sold. Despite everything, Velázquez, Goya or Ribera are art history. What will become of Richter, Marshall, Brown, Fadojutimi, and so many others, when the first breezes of time blow?

Against canvas and tide The old masters have their common places as if they met in an old Neapolitan inn. A large percentage of the best works are in public museums, summarizes José Antonio Urbina, director of the Caylus gallery. The countries where a large part of these pieces were created —Spain, France and Italy— have limitations on their export and many can only be sold within their borders, which reduces the price, and there have not been, in recent years, large goyas either velazquez for sale in the international market. There is a lack of works, collectors and, perhaps, union in the sector. Some certainties remain. It is a secondary market. The artists stopped producing centuries ago. "And we must not confuse value and price, nor is it fair, nor particularly useful, to compare the cost of a jeff koons and a murillo", says Amanda Dotseth, head of the Meadows Museum in Dallas. In the end, money bathes everything. "To speculate, the contemporary; to invest, the old, solid and contrasted", advises the gallery owner Artur Ramon. Against canvas and tide.

