On July 11 the final of Euro 2020 will be played but the question is where that match will be played. It was originally scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, however UEFA has threatened the United Kingdom with taking the final and semi-finals to Budapest. But why this position of the body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin with the tournament already started?
In the United Kingdom, the measures to enter the country are very restrictive due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All persons entering the country from areas that are on the amber or red list must undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Only Australia, Brunei, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Falkland Islands, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal and Singapore are on the country’s green list, the rest have to do that quarantine.
Due to these measures, some 2,500 VIPs who in principle were going to attend the Final Four among UEFA staff, event sponsors and officials could not do so since most are not from countries belonging to the green list and therefore would have to save those 10 days of quarantine.
Faced with pressure and threats from UEFA, the UK government is considering granting a quarantine exemption to these 2,500 people in the same way as they did with the footballers and members of the delegations who are playing their Eurocup matches in London.
For this reason, UEFA is studying taking the Final Four of the tournament to Budapest since the Puskas Arena is the only stadium in this European Championship in which there is no capacity limit. We already saw how in the first two games against Portugal and France it touched the full house with almost 55,000 spectators filling the stands, something we had not seen in the last year. Hungary is one of the most advanced countries in terms of vaccinating its population and for a month the measures were made more flexible and the use of masks ended.
Recall that both Manchester City and Chelsea asked to play the Champions League final at Wembley as they were two teams from the same country, but UEFA rejected that proposal and they took the final to Porto for the same reason, so that the staff of the UEFA and the sponsors could attend without quarantining.
